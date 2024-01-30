OFFERS
Obituary: Linda Kay Mefford

Linda Kay Mefford

Linda Kay Mefford

Originally Published: January 30, 2024 8:52 p.m.

Linda Kay Mefford, Dewey, AZ - Linda Kay Mefford (Ringering) died peacefully on Jan. 22, 2024 at New Horizon's Adult Care Home, Prescott Valley, Arizona. She was born Feb. 21, 1944 to Robert and Mildred Ringering (Hildebrand) in Alton, Illinois.

Linda married Michael Andrew Mefford on Sept. 9, 1967 at First Baptist Church in Alton, Illinois. Linda and Michael were Sunday school childhood friends when Linda was in 3rd grade and Michael in 4th grade. Linda attended Alton Public Schools and graduated from Alton High School, Class of 1962. She was a member of National Honor Society.

Following high school graduation Linda attended Ottawa University, Ottawa, KS graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology, Class of 1966.

Following college Linda worked as a social worker at an Alton sheltered workshop and the VA Hospital in North Chicago. She changed her career to the clerical world and worked as an executive secretary for companies in Illinois and Texas.

In 2009 she retired from the workforce while executive secretary to the President, Wesleyan Homes, Georgetown, TX. Highlights to Linda's working career were successful completion of the Certified Professional Secretary (CPS) certification and International Secretary of the Year 1982 (Professional Secretaries International).

Linda has been a member of Prescott Valley United Methodist Church for 9 years serving her church in a number of ways with the favorite being a choir member. She loved to travel, watch TV and play board games. However, her favorite pastime was playing golf (40 years).

Linda is survived by her husband, Michael; sister, Berniece Lamb (Ringering), brother in law, Larry Lamb of Mount Sterling, IL; sister, Gail Wahl (Ringering), brother-in-law, Kelly Wahl of Fairview, OK; sister-in-law, Alberta Ringering (Bartels) of Glen Carbon, IL; many nieces and nephews; grandchildren Robert Mefford, Shae Mefford, and John Clark and their families including 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Keith Ringering, and Marvin Ringering. Graveside services were held Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at Heritage Memorial Park Cemetery, Dewey, AZ.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.

Memorials are suggested to Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 (please note: Linda Mefford Designated Memorial). Heritage Memory Mortuary, Prescott, AZ is in charge of arrangements. Information provided by the funeral home.

