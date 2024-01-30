OFFERS
Obituary: Darlene Rae Kimball (Holmes)

Originally Published: January 30, 2024 8:51 p.m.

Darlene Rae Kimball (Holmes), 84, of Rogue River, Oregon, passed away on Jan. 17, 2024. She was born on April 22, 1939, in Los Angeles, California. Darlene was a long-time resident of Prescott, Arizona and was loved by all who knew her. She peacefully departed this world in her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Information provided by the family.

