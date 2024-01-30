Las Vegas Strip smash hit show returns for long residency

Long-term headliner residencies can be found at several venues on the Las Vegas Strip as well a some off the Strip.

1970s teen idol Donny Osmond launched his solo residency at Caesar Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Harrah's Showroom in August 2021 and in summer 2023 extended his engagement for 55 more shows beginning Jan. 23 and ending May 11, 2024.

Related: Las Vegas Strip popular rock band headliner extends its residency

Superstar 1970s singer Barry Manilow began his long-running residency off the Strip at the Westgate Las Vegas in February 2005 and has continued performing so many sellouts in the International Theater, where Elvis Presley opened the hotel casino in 1969 when it was known as the International Hotel, that he set a record.

Star singers, magicians and musicals on stage

Manilow broke Elvis Presley's record of 636 sold out shows at the venue on the weekend of Sept. 23, 2023 and is currently booked in the theater through Dec. 14, 2024.

Vegas visitors for years have enjoyed classic magician and illusionist David Copperfield, who has been a Las Vegas Strip icon since starting out in the 1980s and currently performs at the MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get Free Report MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. Penn & Teller's magic, illusion and comedy act had also been popular on the Strip for 30 years before switching over to the off-Strip Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in 2001.

Broadway musicals have taken residency on the Strip over the years as well. "Jersey Boys" arrived on stage at The Palazzo Theatre at the Venetian on the Strip in 2008 before moving to Paris Las Vegas in 2011 and closing in September 2016 after over eight years in two residencies.

Off the Strip, Downtown Las Vegas currently offers Broadway-style shows at The Smith Center, where guests can take in weeklong productions of shows, including musicals "Funny Girl" in March, " "Peter Pan" in June, "Beetlejuice" in August and September, and "Les Miserables" also in September.

Those short-term Broadway musical engagements are more targeted to local Las Vegas residents. However, "Jersey Boys," which musically tells the story of the iconic 1960's rock band Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, has returned to Las Vegas just off the Strip for a longer run at the 850-seat Showroom at The Orleans Hotel & Casino.

Jersey Boys Las Vegas Warwick Saint&solJersey Boys

'Jersey Boys' expected to run 3 years

The arrival of "Jersey Boys" is the first long-term residency show at The Orleans and the musical's only U.S. residency, the show's producer said in a statement. The residency is expected to run three years, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The musical runs Monday through Sundays at 7:30 p.m. with a 3:30 Saturday matinee, but the theater is dark on Tuesdays. Tickets, which are available at jerseyboys.vegas, range from $69.95 in the back two rows to $139.95 as close as the front row, with Box Suite tickets priced $895.95.

Ivory Star Productions, which is producing the "Jersey Boys" musical at The Orleans, launched casting calls in New York, Oct. 2-5, 2023, and Las Vegas, Oct. 6-7, seeking a new cast for a three-year Vegas residency. The new "Jersey Boys" cast consists of Joey Barreiro and Jared Chinnock as Frankie Valli, Kit Treece as Bob Gaudio, Tyler Matthew Burk as Tommy DeVito and Jonathan Cable as Nick Massi.

The cast began rehearsals in November 2023 and performed a dress rehearsal on Jan. 25 on the day before launching its first shows on the weekend of Jan. 26-28.