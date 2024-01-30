Apple just made some exciting upgrades to the Apple Card

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Valley named 3rd safest place in Arizona Former Courier reporter in need of help, stepson says Weather forecast, shining on Watson Lake Brooks Compton running for Board of Supervisors, District 1 Catch 22 — Day 16: 34-year-old failed to comply with release after sexual misconduct case State lawmaker seeks drug testing for legislators Governor insists her plan for teacher raises won’t harm state land trust account After 102 years, infant daughter interred at Prescott National Cemetery with her World War I U.S. Navy veteran father Preparedness Team seeks help from Chino Valley with storage container; council approves Hazard Mitigation Plan Rodeo Roundup: Be a Prescott Frontier Days vendor

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Jan. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Apple just made some exciting upgrades to the Apple Card

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: January 30, 2024 5 p.m.

Yes, Apple's  (AAPL) - Get Free Report in the hardware, software, and services game, but its also been in the financial space since 2019 with the launch of the Apple Card. Since then, Apple has rolled out new features and continued to beat the drum of encouraging a healthy approach to credit and savings.

Apple has shared that the card has over 12 million active cardholders, up from the over six million number shared in 2022. It's a larger user base and one that is actively using other features, like the Apple Card Savings Account that debuted in 2023.

Related: iPhone owners just got access to a life-changing feature

The card offers several incentives centered around using Apple Pay—2% back on any Apple Pay transaction and 3% back on purchases at Apple. These are called "Daily Cash" benefits as you get it back nearly immediately, and in 2023, there was over a billion given back to cardholders.

Card management from iPhone.

Apple

With the launch of the Apple Card Savings Account in 2023, cardholders can move that cash back right into a high-yield savings account—any Apple Cardholder can open one. It launched at 4.15 APY and has since been upgraded twice, now offering a 4.5% interest rate. Beyond that auto deposit from Daily Cash, users can also deposit from an outside account, which the company says nearly two-thirds of users have taken advantage of.

This update on how folks are using the Apple Card comes at the start of a new year, ahead of tax season, and off the heels of some reporting by the Wall Street Journal that Apple and Goldman Sachs might be exiting the partnership. Still, both brands are taking a steadfast approach to the future.

In the press release, Apple's VP of Wallet and Pay said, "As we look at the year ahead and beyond, we're excited to continue to innovate and invest in Apple Card's award-winning experience, and provide users with more tools and features that help them lead healthier financial lives,” hinting at future updates and potentially new features to expand what the Apple Card and savings account can offer for members.

Goldman Sachs's CEO of Enterprise Partnerships in Platform Solutions, Bill Johnson stated, 'We are committed to continuing to deliver an excellent experience for Apple Card customers" — hinting that there are no plans for an exit out of the deal.

Alongside 12 million cardholders, Apple also shared a few other key stats, including the Path to Apple Card feature, which provides tips and marks to build credit and has helped over 200,000 users get approved through the program. Additionally, more than 600,000 people are using the Family Sharing function of the Apple Card, which lets you add users and build credit for them all.

Considering the most recent raise to the Savings Account interest rate hit just days ago, it might be the start of a bigger year for improvements. Maybe a new color option for the physical titanium card will be rolled out to match the "Space Black" MacBook Pro lineup. 

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Apple's website page for the Apple card.

SOPA Images&solGetty Images

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: