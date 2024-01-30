A popular area rug with over 16,000 5-star ratings that 'transforms any room' is 71% off at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the easiest ways to give your home a new look is by throwing down a new area rug. While they can typically be considered pricey by some, Amazon has a deal on a popular style that goes with a ton of aesthetics. Right now, you can pick up a 4-foot by 6-foot Unique Loom’s Trellis Frieze Collection Area Rug for just $31, which is a massive saving over its normal price of almost $110.

The area rug features a dark gray background and thinly lined interlaced hexagons in a crisp white shade, giving your room of choice visual interest without overwhelming the space. And while a $30 rug might seem suspiciously cheap, rest easy knowing that this one has more than 16,000 five-star ratings backing it up. One person said it’s so versatile, that it “transforms any room” they put it in.

Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Collection Area Rug inDark Gray/Ivory, From $31 (was $109) at Amazon

This rug is great for the bedroom, dining room, living room, den, or wherever else you need a little cushion under your feet. Although this size and color combo is the only one on sale at such a great discount, other colors and sizes are also significantly marked down at various price points. One happy customer called it “incredibly soft” and “amazing quality.” Some shoppers love it so much that they have even purchased multiple for their home, and at a $31 price point, we can’t argue with that strategy.

Besides its soft texture, the design of the rug goes with a ton of styles, whether you prefer more modern decor or a dash of midcentury modern in your living space. Shoppers say that the rug is thicker than they thought it would be and were “pleasantly surprised” with the quality after going over it with a vacuum to fluff it up.

Pet owners don’t have to worry, either: One shopper wanted a carpet that wouldn’t show dirt tracked in by their large dog, and their worries were alleviated thanks to this specific design. “I was a little concerned because the price was so reasonable but honestly it’s a great carpet,” they wrote.

Other shoppers comment on how easy it is to clean since it’s made of a low (but still plush) pile. “[It] vacuums really nicely as I have pets who like to roll on this thing now,” wrote one shopper who used it to cover up an “ugly” existing carpet in their home.

Another pet owner added that she doesn’t even have to get the vacuum out for it, either: “[I] noticed while sweeping [that] the dog hair and everything else just sweeps off, which is great for a quick cleanup during the week. No more getting the vacuum out!”

Shop this now-$31 rug while it’s on sale at Amazon for a limited time — these deals go fast, so don’t wait to add it to your cart.