Viral TikTok video sparks controversy and debate on workplace sacrifices

TikTok users have lit the podcast “Demoted” on fire for the hosts' harsh reaction to a "Gen Z new hire" at a company declining an invitation to an early morning meeting for a fitness class.

A clip of their response, where they claim that sacrifices should be made at work, went viral on TikTok and sparked backlash and a debate on work-life balance expectations in the workplace.

Now, one of the hosts is attempting to cool the fire by clarifying their comments in the viral video that has since been taken down due to “vicious” comments.

Why the video went viral

During the podcast, which is hosted by Natalie Marie and Ross “Corp” Pomerantz, Marie reads out loud an email that she received from a listener of the show who is an employer at a company.

The listener asked whether or not it should be allowed for their “Gen Z new hire” to decline to show up for an 8 a.m. meeting due it being scheduled at the same time as their workout class. Marie responded to the email by saying that an 8 a.m. workout class is “too late.”

“You just started this job. I don't give a flying s--- about your workout class. Also an 8 a.m. workout class is too late. Work out at six, maybe seven,” said Marie.

Corp insinuated that the new hire’s decision to pick a workout class over a meeting made him angry.

“My visceral reaction was are you f---ing kidding me?” said Corp. “My hand's shaking, and it's not from the caffeine.”

Both hosts then agree that mental health is important but that “personal time” should not take over your calendar at work.

“To monopolize your calendar for things that I would consider to be personal time, that's gonna be a ‘no’ for me dog,” said Corp.

Corp then claimed that you have to make sacrifices at work, and that “you’re going to have to give up some things” when you first embark down a career path.

“You're not really allowed to do that when you're first starting your career I'm sorry,” said Marie who agreed with Corp.

Backlash on TikTok

The video sparked backlash from users who debated work-life balance culture. Most notably, a user named Alexandre Evidente made a reaction video on the platform where he put his feet in the shoes of the new hire. He claims that he would make the sacrifice to attend the meeting if he was given notice of it at least a week in advance, not the day before.

“Okay, let's just say I skip the gym. Two things. When can I expect you to reimburse me for my class? And two, are you going to be paying me from 8am to 9am? Or at the very least let me leave at 4 p.m. Natalie, if your answer to both of those are ‘no’ then there's no discussion needed,” said Evidente.

Users agreed with Evidente claiming that mental health comes first.

“GenX here. We’ve been brainwashed into giving our souls to employers. Good on Gen Z for putting their mental health first.” said one user.

“Yeah, don't normalize working outside work hours. Once you give in, there will be a second and third time,” said another user.

Marie’s response to outrage the video caused

Marie has since made a video on the "Demoted" podcast TikTok page, which has gained over 3.5 million views, clarifying her response to the email in the video.

“First things first, we made the decision to take down the video, so it's no longer there. We got a lot of heat, and rightfully so. It was getting vicious in the comments. We decided to take it down,” said Marie.

Marie also clarified that the meeting the listener was referring to in the email was one that happens quarterly and is communicated to new hires before they start the job. She also claims that the new hire was a salaried employee.

“Just to be clear, if you're not getting paid to work before 9:00 a.m., you do not have to work before 9 a.m. Do not condone that in the slightest. This is for a salaried employee, once a quarter,” she said.

The attitude on work-life balance seems to be divided amongst employees across the nation. According to a 2023 survey by The Muse that questioned 1,600 U.S. workers on their opinions on work-life balance, 45% of respondents in the survey said “working harder than your colleagues and making personal sacrifices to achieve work goals is necessary to get ahead in your career.” It also notes that “slightly fewer Gen Z respondents and Millennials” agreed with this.