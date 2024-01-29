OFFERS
Former Courier reporter in need of help, stepson says Weather forecast, shining on Watson Lake Brooks Compton running for Board of Supervisors, District 1 Catch 22 — Day 16: 34-year-old failed to comply with release after sexual misconduct case State lawmaker seeks drug testing for legislators Governor insists her plan for teacher raises won't harm state land trust account After 102 years, infant daughter interred at Prescott National Cemetery with her World War I U.S. Navy veteran father Rodeo Roundup: Be a Prescott Frontier Days vendor Arizona Republicans choose Trump favorite Gina Swoboda as party chair ABOR clarifies UA budget shortfall, says athletics responsible for $35 million of $140 million deficit

Monday, Jan. 29
This major US city could be getting a Formula 1 race in 2024

Colin Salao
Originally Published: January 29, 2024 8:56 p.m.

Formula One had three races in the US last year, and there are already other cities around the country that have been rumored to host a future race should the top racing league expand further.

But while New York City has been a popular rumored destination to add to the list that already includes Las Vegas, Miami, and Austin, another major metropolitan city might now be in the mix.

Related: What the Netflix and WWE deal means for the future of the media industry

F1 has applied for trademarks for different variations of "Formula 1 Chicago Grand Prix" and "Grand Prix Chicago," according to a report by the Chicago Sun-Times.

It's important to note that trademark filings don't necessarily indicate that there are deep conversations about the city hosting an event, and the same report said that the alderman for the downtown area said he had no knowledge of any conversations with F1.

Related: Inside Chipotle’s ambitious sports marketing strategy and its partnership with a Formula 1 team

But the fact that there are legal documents likely suggest Chicago is at least a future option.

The Midwest city — the third largest in the US — held a street race for NASCAR last year. The event drew great television ratings despite mixed reviews from attendees and locals largely driven by downtown disruption and rainy weather. But the city's mayor has already confirmed that it will continue with its three-year deal with NASCAR.

Formula 1 seems to be prioritizing expansion in other continents like Africa and Asia, but the idea that it would continue adding cities in North America in the mid-to-long-term has not been ruled out. A trademark filing at this stage shows the racing league could be forward thinking.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

