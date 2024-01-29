This 'life-changing' heated massager that shoppers call 'heaven for your feet' is on sale for 50% off

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you have the kind of job where you’re on your feet all day or wear heels, getting foot massages frequently can help to alleviate pain and soreness where it matters most. However, getting them regularly can add up pretty fast, so if you’re looking for all the benefits minus the cost of booking a professional, the Renpho Foot Massager is here to set your feet right.

More than 1,000 of these have been sold in the past month, and right now you can get this popular pick for 50% off — just be sure to get the full savings by clipping the coupon on the product page for an extra $10 off.

This machine does way more for your feet than just give them a mechanized rub. Renpho’s deep-kneeding shiatsu massage machine is basically 30 minutes of heated bliss for sore feet — one shopper even called it “heaven for your feet.”

Renpho Foot Massager, $100 (was $200) at Amazon

One thing a lot of reviewers love? Just how easy it is to use: Slip your feet in, and then just sit back while the machine does all the hard work. Reviewers say the control panel is clear and easy to use, and you can choose between a variety of settings for a customizable massage experience. You can set a timer (15 or 30 minutes) and choose from three levels of “knead intensity” and three levels of “air intensity” — a.k.a. its air compression function for some relaxing squeezing to go along with your massage. There’s also a button so you can add heat to your relaxing experience (just give it a few minutes to warm up). If you want more or less from your massage, you can always switch up the settings at any point.

The machine fits up to size 12 in men’s shoes, and shoppers say that it’s quiet enough that you can watch your favorite Netflix show while you use it. (They also love the removable foot pockets that you can throw in the wash.) One shopper called it a “fantastic addition to my self-care regimen,” and another added that it’s “quickly become an essential part of my daily routine.”

Another shopper wrote, “this is about 1,000 times better than what I ever imagined $100 could do!!!,” while several other shoppers have said Renpho’s foot massager is pure “heaven.”

In one review simply titled “Exactly what my tired feet need,” one reviewer wrote, “I never write reviews, but this massager deserves one. I work in a restaurant and average about 20,000 steps on a busy day. This foot massager has changed my life. The combination of the air pressure and kneading relieves pain and it feels so great.”

Whether you’re on your feet teaching all day or training for a marathon, it’s a great time to get in on the relaxing joys of this Renpho Foot Massager while it’s 50% off and down to just $100. Add it to your Amazon cart before this great deal ends.