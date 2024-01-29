This 'life-changing' heated massager that shoppers call 'heaven for your feet' is on sale for 50% off

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Former Courier reporter in need of help, stepson says Weather forecast, shining on Watson Lake Brooks Compton running for Board of Supervisors, District 1 Catch 22 — Day 16: 34-year-old failed to comply with release after sexual misconduct case State lawmaker seeks drug testing for legislators Governor insists her plan for teacher raises won’t harm state land trust account After 102 years, infant daughter interred at Prescott National Cemetery with her World War I U.S. Navy veteran father Rodeo Roundup: Be a Prescott Frontier Days vendor Arizona Republicans choose Trump favorite Gina Swoboda as party chair ABOR clarifies UA budget shortfall, says athletics responsible for $35 million of $140 million deficit

Subscribe Now
Monday, Jan. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

This 'life-changing' heated massager that shoppers call 'heaven for your feet' is on sale for 50% off

Krystin Arneson
Originally Published: January 29, 2024 9 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you have the kind of job where you’re on your feet all day or wear heels, getting foot massages frequently can help to alleviate pain and soreness where it matters most. However, getting them regularly can add up pretty fast, so if you’re looking for all the benefits minus the cost of booking a professional, the Renpho Foot Massager is here to set your feet right.

More than 1,000 of these have been sold in the past month, and right now you can get this popular pick for 50% off — just be sure to get the full savings by clipping the coupon on the product page for an extra $10 off.

This machine does way more for your feet than just give them a mechanized rub. Renpho’s deep-kneeding shiatsu massage machine is basically 30 minutes of heated bliss for sore feet — one shopper even called it “heaven for your feet.”

Renpho Foot Massager, $100 (was $200) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

One thing a lot of reviewers love? Just how easy it is to use: Slip your feet in, and then just sit back while the machine does all the hard work. Reviewers say the control panel is clear and easy to use, and you can choose between a variety of settings for a customizable massage experience. You can set a timer (15 or 30 minutes) and choose from three levels of “knead intensity” and three levels of “air intensity” — a.k.a. its air compression function for some relaxing squeezing to go along with your massage. There’s also a button so you can add heat to your relaxing experience (just give it a few minutes to warm up). If you want more or less from your massage, you can always switch up the settings at any point.

The machine fits up to size 12 in men’s shoes, and shoppers say that it’s quiet enough that you can watch your favorite Netflix show while you use it. (They also love the removable foot pockets that you can throw in the wash.) One shopper called it a “fantastic addition to my self-care regimen,” and another added that it’s “quickly become an essential part of my daily routine.”

Another shopper wrote, “this is about 1,000 times better than what I ever imagined $100 could do!!!,” while several other shoppers have said Renpho’s foot massager is pure “heaven.”

In one review simply titled “Exactly what my tired feet need,” one reviewer wrote, “I never write reviews, but this massager deserves one. I work in a restaurant and average about 20,000 steps on a busy day. This foot massager has changed my life. The combination of the air pressure and kneading relieves pain and it feels so great.”

Whether you’re on your feet teaching all day or training for a marathon, it’s a great time to get in on the relaxing joys of this Renpho Foot Massager while it’s 50% off and down to just $100. Add it to your Amazon cart before this great deal ends. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: