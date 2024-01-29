Super Bowl tickets are more expensive than they've ever been

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Former Courier reporter in need of help, stepson says Weather forecast, shining on Watson Lake Brooks Compton running for Board of Supervisors, District 1 Catch 22 — Day 16: 34-year-old failed to comply with release after sexual misconduct case State lawmaker seeks drug testing for legislators Governor insists her plan for teacher raises won’t harm state land trust account After 102 years, infant daughter interred at Prescott National Cemetery with her World War I U.S. Navy veteran father Rodeo Roundup: Be a Prescott Frontier Days vendor Arizona Republicans choose Trump favorite Gina Swoboda as party chair ABOR clarifies UA budget shortfall, says athletics responsible for $35 million of $140 million deficit

Subscribe Now
Monday, Jan. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Super Bowl tickets are more expensive than they've ever been

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: January 29, 2024 11 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Monday, January 29.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I'm J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks were in the green to close out today's session. The Dow closed up 220 points, the Nasdaq closed up over 1 percent, and the S&P closed seven-tenths of a percent higher after reaching a fresh record high during intraday trading.

Investors are looking ahead to Tuesday when the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting kicks off. Markets are widely expecting the Fed to hold rates steady, with interest rate cuts expected in March. The last time the Fed raised rates was in July 2023.

In other news, if you're hoping to attend Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, it's going to cost you. According to TickPick, it is already the most expensive Super Bowl ticket to date.

The get-in price on the website, which is the cheapest ticket up for sale, is currently $8,000. The cheapest ticket at this time last year would have run you just under $6,000. But, again, that's just the price to get in the building. The average ticket price currently sits at around $9,800 - about 70 percent more expensive than what a ticket cost in 2023.

Could the sky-high prices be due to the fact that attendees might catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift? Maybe. But TickPick co-CEO Brett Goldberg told CNN that a big reason is simply where the game is being held. Goldberg said heading to Vegas is quote "turning a three-hour game into a week full of festivities for fans attending."

If prices hold, Super Bowl 58 would easily surpass 2020's game for the most expensive ticket, which had an average purchase price of more than $6,300. And if you're holding out hope that you might find a bargain over the next two weeks - Goldberg says he wouldn't count on it.

That'll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I'm J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: