State Department warning travelers about this popular vacation destination

Particularly for sailors and those who take regular cruises, the Bahamas have always been a very popular travel destination. The capital, Nassau, is often both the only international location on a short cruise from Florida and the first stop on a wider tour of the Caribbean islands.

To serve the large number of travelers passing through the port, Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report is currently in the process of building a new 17-acre development that will essentially function as a private beach club and is slated to open in 2025.

But while almost everything about Nassau is tailored to sun-seeking tourists, the U.S. State Department recently raised the advisory level for those coming into the country after a string of murders in the capital at the start of the year.

State Department raises Bahamas advisory level, tells travelers to 'be vigilant'

"Murders have occurred at all hours including in broad daylight on the streets," the U.S. Embassy in Nassau said in a Jan. 26 alert. "Retaliatory gang violence has been the primary motive in 2024 murders."

While the level was only raised from "take normal precautions" to "exercise increased caution" (the highest level is a "do not travel" advisory that is reserved for active war zones and authoritarian governments) and most of the violence has been between local gangs, the advisory is meant to draw attention to the fact that crime has been on the rise. Since the start of 2024, there has been a total of 18 murders in Nassau.

"The majority of crime occurs on New Providence (Nassau) and Grand Bahama (Freeport) islands," reads the advisory. "[...] Violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assaults, occur in both tourist and non-tourist areas. Be vigilant when staying at short-term vacation rental properties where private security companies do not have a presence."

Going to the Bahamas? Here are some easy ways to stay safe

The State Department also drew attention to those who book short-term rentals, as private residences outside specific developments often lack the kind of security available at major hotels.

A level two travel advisory is still considered to be low and that the country is generally safe for visitors. Countries such as France and Italy also have the "exercise increased caution" level due to pickpockets and the risk of terrorism in crowded places while popular vacation destinations such as Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic do as well.

The advisory also expands on the regular problems that have arisen over the years for Americans visiting the country due to both the specifics of the local geography and tourist carelessness. The government agency warns that many of the water activities offered on the beach may not be "consistently regulated" while one should also be mindful when running into that clear blue water as there "have been recent fatal and non-fatal incidents involving sharks.”

"Always review and heed local weather and marine alerts before engaging in water-based activities," the State Department says while also telling travelers to let a friend or somebody else know when going into the water and always "keep within your fitness and swimming capabilities.”