SoFi Crushes Earnings! - The Rebel's Edge

Join Pete Najarian and Producer, Jared, on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including SoFi crushing every metric for Fin Tech earnings, McGrath receiving a buyout offer, Phillips moving past their ventilator recall, and Vera Therapeutics hitting 52-week highs. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Pete and Jared share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the 49'ers huge turn-around against the Lions, and 3 new schools joining the ACC. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

