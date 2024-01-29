OFFERS
SoFi Crushes Earnings! - The Rebel's Edge

Market Rebellion
Originally Published: January 29, 2024 7:25 p.m.

Join Pete Najarian and Producer, Jared, on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including SoFi crushing every metric for Fin Tech earnings, McGrath receiving a buyout offer, Phillips moving past their ventilator recall, and Vera Therapeutics hitting 52-week highs. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Pete and Jared share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the 49'ers huge turn-around against the Lions, and 3 new schools joining the ACC. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com

