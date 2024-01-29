Rivian's latest hire should make fans of Apple products rejoice

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona Republicans choose Trump favorite Gina Swoboda as party chair ABOR clarifies UA budget shortfall, says athletics responsible for $35 million of $140 million deficit Catch 22 — Day 15: Fugitive sought for probation violation after sex convictions Prescott rodeo improvements: Setting the record straight Retired Daily Courier publisher inducted into media Hall of Fame Salvation Army offers food, clothing to those in need Catch 22 — Day 14: Fugitive wanted for probation violation after aggravated DUI, endangerment convictions Chandler lawmaker seeks random drug testing for legislators while in session Proposed legislation would require classroom instruction in dangers of communism Prescott Frontier Days rodeo hosts master plan show-and-tell for community

Subscribe Now
Monday, Jan. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Rivian's latest hire should make fans of Apple products rejoice

James Ochoa
Originally Published: January 29, 2024 5:16 p.m.

Rivian's  (RIVN) - Get Free Report newest hire is a key figure behind some Apple  (AAPL) - Get Free Report products you may know and love.

Related: Lucid teases an upcoming EV that can divert buyers from Tesla

DJ Novotney will be leaving his post at the iPhone maker to become the electric pickup truck and SUV maker's senior vice president of vehicle programs.

During his nearly 25-year tenure as a vice president of hardware engineering at Apple, Novotney was instrumental in the development of several iterations of popular consumer products such as the iPod MP3 player, the iPhone and also led the development of the first generation of the iPad.

Additionally, he was also part of the team that brought out the Apple Watch and was also tapped to kickstart the company's efforts to develop an EV. 

A Rivian R1T electric vehicle (EV) pickup truck at the company's showroom in New York, US

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

In a note shared to former colleagues, Novotney said that this move to Rivian would allow him to bring the expertise he learned at the electronics giant to a different line of products.

“Great products are what we do best and I have been so very lucky along the way to be part of so many amazing teams that developed everything from iPod, iPhone, iPad, Watch and so many more,” Novotney wrote to his colleagues. “Apple has been my life, but now is the time for me to move on and help bring to life a new set of products.”

In his new role at Rivian, Novotney will be one of the company's critical executives, as he is expected to lead product management for products and engineering. 

More Business of EVs:

Rivian currently makes the R1T electric pickup truck and the R1S electric SUV, as well as the Rivian Commercial Van — which until recently was exclusive to Amazon. The company is also in development of a more affordable compact SUV called R2.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: