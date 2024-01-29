Rivian's latest hire should make fans of Apple products rejoice

Rivian's (RIVN) - Get Free Report newest hire is a key figure behind some Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report products you may know and love.

DJ Novotney will be leaving his post at the iPhone maker to become the electric pickup truck and SUV maker's senior vice president of vehicle programs.

During his nearly 25-year tenure as a vice president of hardware engineering at Apple, Novotney was instrumental in the development of several iterations of popular consumer products such as the iPod MP3 player, the iPhone and also led the development of the first generation of the iPad.

Additionally, he was also part of the team that brought out the Apple Watch and was also tapped to kickstart the company's efforts to develop an EV.

In a note shared to former colleagues, Novotney said that this move to Rivian would allow him to bring the expertise he learned at the electronics giant to a different line of products.

“Great products are what we do best and I have been so very lucky along the way to be part of so many amazing teams that developed everything from iPod, iPhone, iPad, Watch and so many more,” Novotney wrote to his colleagues. “Apple has been my life, but now is the time for me to move on and help bring to life a new set of products.”

In his new role at Rivian, Novotney will be one of the company's critical executives, as he is expected to lead product management for products and engineering.

Rivian currently makes the R1T electric pickup truck and the R1S electric SUV, as well as the Rivian Commercial Van — which until recently was exclusive to Amazon. The company is also in development of a more affordable compact SUV called R2.

