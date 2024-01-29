Owners of a popular Honda are left perplexed because of a dangerous defect

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Former Courier reporter in need of help, stepson says Weather forecast, shining on Watson Lake Brooks Compton running for Board of Supervisors, District 1 Catch 22 — Day 16: 34-year-old failed to comply with release after sexual misconduct case State lawmaker seeks drug testing for legislators Governor insists her plan for teacher raises won’t harm state land trust account After 102 years, infant daughter interred at Prescott National Cemetery with her World War I U.S. Navy veteran father Rodeo Roundup: Be a Prescott Frontier Days vendor Arizona Republicans choose Trump favorite Gina Swoboda as party chair ABOR clarifies UA budget shortfall, says athletics responsible for $35 million of $140 million deficit

Subscribe Now
Monday, Jan. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Owners of a popular Honda are left perplexed because of a dangerous defect

James Ochoa
Originally Published: January 29, 2024 8:45 p.m.

One of Honda's  (HMC) - Get Free Report most popular vehicles — the HR-V crossover SUV is the latest target of scrutiny by its owners because of a defect that could lead to expensive damage to their cars. 

Related: Former Ford CEO explains why 2024 could be a tough year for EVs

A 2024 Honda HR-V sits on a dealer's lot on Nov. 27, 2023 in Miami.

Joe Raedle&solGetty Images

At the time of writing, owners of 2023 model year Honda HR-Vs have filed 487 complaints to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) because of back window glass that can shatter when using the defroster. 

Owners reported incidents that occurred both while their HR-Vs were parked on their driveways and in parking garages, as well as while the vehicle was in motion, with some owners describing the glass shattering noise as akin to "gunshots" or a "loud bang", only to find their rear glass in pieces or completely shattered.

One particular HR-V owner from Irvine, Calif., wrote in a written complaint to the NHTSA that her HR-V's back glass shattered while parked, and noted that they "don't feel comfortable driving the car anymore" because it was the "primary vehicle used to transport myself and [their] daughter." 

A 2023 Honda HR-V EX-L is seen on a gravel road.

Honda

Honda has recognized the issue, and has revealed through their own investigation that the sealer used to secure the rear glass may come into contact with the heating coils used for the rear defroster, which in turn, can create a hot spot and weaken the glass over time when the defroster is used. 

However, the automaker has not issued a recall, instead telling dealers to replace broken glass under a customer-satisfaction campaign that is expected to begin in April or May 2024. 

Consumer Reports' own test HR-V also suffered from the same defect, as it noted that its back glass shattered while parked whilst warming up on the driveway. The publication's associate director of safety policy William Wallace suggested more drastic measures from the Japanese automaker. 

More Automotive:

“This is a known defect in some Honda HR-Vs, and especially if someone’s driving at high speed or in dense traffic, it could all too easily lead to a crash,” said Wallace. “For the sake of its customers and everyone on the road, Honda should convert its service campaign to an official safety recall of all affected vehicles, which would help get the word out and maximize the number of owners who get their cars fixed.”

In a statement to TheStreet, a representative from the NHTSA said that it "is aware of the issue and is discussing it with Honda." 

TheStreet has reached out to American Honda Motor Co. for comment.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: