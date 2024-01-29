OFFERS
Home Depot selling out of bizarre $50 item from beloved movie

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: January 29, 2024 4:47 p.m.

In the world of modern retail, consumers have gotten used to finding the unexpected in their local big-box stores. 

Target  (TGT) - Get Free Report, for example, prides itself in its ability to offer a seemingly endless bounty of novel treasures at reasonable prices. 

Related: Nike bringing back iconic shoe after nearly 50 years

Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Free Report is perhaps most famous for offering just about anything and everything in its online marketplace, and there are very few places like Costco  (COST) - Get Free Report that offer diamonds, alcohol, denim, fresh produce and kayaks all under one roof. 

So it can be tough for retailers to offer that awe and delight that may have been more commonplace several decades ago. The truth of the matter is that the unexpected is pretty expected nowadays. If you aren't surprising your customers with good deals, novelty and convenience, then you're probably not impressing investors with your sales comparisons either. 

Except, of course, if you're Home Depot  (HD) - Get Free Report.

Home Depot selling surprising new item

Home Depot has been soaring over the past few years, propelled by a renewed customer interest in home projects and renovation. Its stock is up more than 90% over the past five years, and though the past two quarters were hampered by revenue misses, the retailer has largely been a strong contender in the increasingly competitive brick-and-mortar retail space.

A cart full of items at a Miami Home Depot store on Nov. 14, 2023. The company's stock has jumped over the past few years. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle&solGetty Images

Sometimes, though, even the most reliable stores have to spice up their inventory. And that's exactly what Home Depot did when it released the Trademark stainless steel sword, which promptly gained the attention of movie fans and eager shoppers. 

Officially known as the Stainless Steel William Wallace Medieval Sword w/Sheath Silver, the sword made by Trademark and sold by Home Depot delighted customers who were eager to recreate scenes from the hit 1995 historical drama "Braveheart."

"Reclaim your FREEDOM from the tyrannical English king with this authentic William Wallace sword. This sword is a replica of the sword William Wallace wielded in the movie 'Braveheart,'" Home Depot's listing reads.

Here are the sword's specifications: 

  • Polished stainless steel blade
  • Double edged
  • 29.5 inch blade
  • 8.75 inch diameter
  • Polished metal hilt and pommel
  • Wrapped leather handle
  • Rough leather sheath
  • Attachable 40.75 inch strap for belt wearing
  • Looks just like the sword used by Mel Gibson in "Braveheart"
  • Current list price $49.98

Home Depot deal: Social media raves

And if the specs aren't enough to convince you, the nearly 50 reviews might help in that direction. 

"Ordered and await the iron to smite mine enemies with great haste. Vengeance shall be the blade of Valor yet to instill fear upon the field of battle!" one five star reviewer wrote. 

More Retail:

"Useful for cutting thru shrubbery in the back yard and repelling the English Army at the same time," another industrious buyer wrote. 

"Vanquished my enemies with haste and the wenches are safe," another said. 

"Way better investment than rent. Also got me a free big mac," one wrote, without elaborating. 

"This piece of steel saved my life when I found myself in 1300 A.D.," another buyer said.

As of this writing, the sword is fully sold out online at Home Depot, though some lucky customers may be able to find it in stores, depending on where they live and what century it is.

