ABOR clarifies UA budget shortfall, says athletics responsible for $35 million of $140 million deficit Catch 22 — Day 15: Fugitive sought for probation violation after sex convictions Prescott rodeo improvements: Setting the record straight Retired Daily Courier publisher inducted into media Hall of Fame Salvation Army offers food, clothing to those in need Catch 22 — Day 14: Fugitive wanted for probation violation after aggravated DUI, endangerment convictions Chandler lawmaker seeks random drug testing for legislators while in session Proposed legislation would require classroom instruction in dangers of communism Prescott Frontier Days rodeo hosts master plan show-and-tell for community Need2Know: Cold Front opening soon in Prescott Valley; Ativo Senior Living cuts ribbon on facility in Prescott Valley; K4 Gourmet Beef opens in Prescott

Catch 22 — Day 15: Fugitive sought for probation violation after sex convictions

Richard Lee Bivens (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 28, 2024 6 p.m.

It’s day 15 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding Richard Lee Bivens.

Biven was found guilty of sexual abuse of a child and attempted molestation on April 2, 2007. He was sentenced to the Arizona Department of Corrections and released in December 2022. Upon his release he was placed on lifetime probation.

In February 2022, Bivens was charged with soliciting prostitution by the Phoenix Police Department and was awaiting a court date. In March 2022 he removed his GPS tracker and then failed to report to the transitional house he was residing at.

He has failed to comply with the terms and conditions of his probation. A warrant for his arrest with nationwide extradition has been issued. Currently his whereabouts are unknown. He has prior addresses in Cottonwood, Campe Verde and the Phoenix area.

Bivens is 54 years old. He has multiple tattoos on his left arm and one on his left chest.

Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of Richard lee Bivens could earn a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, you never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

