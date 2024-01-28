Burger King Menu adds trendy new Whopper nationwide

Sometimes Burger King has leaned into its newest Whoppers being social-media friendly more than having a good flavor profile. Using colored buns does not really change how the sandwich tastes, but it does make it social media-ready.

In other cases, Burger King has embraced trends like adding Sriracha to burgers at a time when everyone seemed obsessed with the spicy sauce. The Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report chain knows that consumers know the Whopper name and using it for a new take on the classic guarantees media, social media, and word-of-mouth attention.

Related: Fast food chain caught up in Chapter 11 bankruptcy has a new plan

Not every Whopper release is equal. A product like the "Angry" Whopper or its successor the "Angriest" Whopper, which had a red, hot-sauce-infused bun, catered to a limited audience. Some people simply don't eat spicy food, while others have their limits, and calling a sandwich "Angry," might have kept some people away.

With its latest Whopper, however, Burger King has embraced a food trend while also leaning into the idea that bacon makes everything better.

Burger King has tried dozens of Whopper variants. Image source&colon The Packaging Company&solTheStreet

Burger King rolls out the Candied Bacon Whopper

Back in the 80s and 90s, when fast-food chains really began embracing limited-time offers, the new products tended to be fairly simple. Burger King or McDonald's might add a new kind of cheese or some barbecue sauce, give the burger a name and that was pretty much it.

Now, ever-evolving menus have pushed innovation further. Creating buzz or getting people excited now often requires celebrity involvement or collaborations outside the burger space (often with snack chip companies.

The newest Whopper, however, both borrows from the past while leaning into a current trend. The Candied Bacon Whopper is not complicated, but making the bacon candied, a growing food trend gives it a spin that's a little more than just slapping bacon the classic sandwich.

"The new Burger King Candied Bacon Whopper features sweet bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, garlic aioli, candied bacon, and a Whopper patty on a seeded Whopper bun," popular food influencer Markie Devo reported on Instagram.

Available as of Jan. 29, the Candied Bacon Whopper will be available nationwide. That's not the only menu addition the chain will be making, at least at some of its restaurants.

"At select locations, there’s also a new Fiery Big Fish sandwich, which features the same build as the regular fish sandwich just with a creamy spicy sauce," Devo shared.

Burger King looks to international for U.S. ideas

Restaurant Brands International has followed McDonald's in using some of its experience in foreign markets to fuel U.S. growth. CEO Josh Kobza talked about the during the company's third-quarter earnings call.

"On menu innovation, we have a number of distinctive platforms like plant-based, gourmet and indulgent LTOs that are a key driver for brand consideration. We take a localised approach to menu development like our Masters du Chef Burger in France, always anchored by our distinctive differentiator of flame grilling," he said.

Ideas like that are being tested globally and then adapted to the burger chain's home market.

"We're also taking a number of our key international learnings and bringing them to Burger King's home market through our Reclaim the Flame plan. So shifting to Burger King in the US. In early October, we hosted our franchisees here across the US and Canada at our annual convention. There was clear optimism in the room as we work with our franchisees and their team members to Reclaim The Flame," he added.

Kobza also made it clear that food (and the Whopper) remained key focuses for the chain.

"Growth this quarter was driven by solid calendar initiatives leaning into our core equities like the Whopper and You Rule, and the induction and the introduction of our Royal Crispy Wraps. The team's focus on operations has led to continued improvements in guest satisfaction and an increase in product satisfaction across a few key offerings, including the Whopper, Nuggets, and Fries," he said.