Burger King Menu adds trendy new Whopper nationwide

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott rodeo improvements: Setting the record straight Retired Daily Courier publisher inducted into media Hall of Fame Salvation Army offers food, clothing to those in need Catch 22 — Day 14: Fugitive wanted for probation violation after aggravated DUI, endangerment convictions Chandler lawmaker seeks random drug testing for legislators while in session Proposed legislation would require classroom instruction in dangers of communism Prescott Frontier Days rodeo hosts master plan show-and-tell for community Need2Know: Cold Front opening soon in Prescott Valley; Ativo Senior Living cuts ribbon on facility in Prescott Valley; K4 Gourmet Beef opens in Prescott Talking Money: What is GDP and what does it mean for you? Native nations with scarce internet are building their own broadband networks

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Jan. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Burger King Menu adds trendy new Whopper nationwide

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: January 28, 2024 2:30 p.m.

Sometimes Burger King has leaned into its newest Whoppers being social-media friendly more than having a good flavor profile. Using colored buns does not really change how the sandwich tastes, but it does make it social media-ready.

In other cases, Burger King has embraced trends like adding Sriracha to burgers at a time when everyone seemed obsessed with the spicy sauce. The Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report chain knows that consumers know the Whopper name and using it for a new take on the classic guarantees media, social media, and word-of-mouth attention.

Related: Fast food chain caught up in Chapter 11 bankruptcy has a new plan

Not every Whopper release is equal. A product like the "Angry" Whopper or its successor the "Angriest" Whopper, which had a red, hot-sauce-infused bun, catered to a limited audience. Some people simply don't eat spicy food, while others have their limits, and calling a sandwich "Angry," might have kept some people away.

With its latest Whopper, however, Burger King has embraced a food trend while also leaning into the idea that bacon makes everything better.

Burger King has tried dozens of Whopper variants.

Image source&colon The Packaging Company&solTheStreet

Burger King rolls out the Candied Bacon Whopper   

Back in the 80s and 90s, when fast-food chains really began embracing limited-time offers, the new products tended to be fairly simple. Burger King or McDonald's might add a new kind of cheese or some barbecue sauce, give the burger a name and that was pretty much it.

Now, ever-evolving menus have pushed innovation further. Creating buzz or getting people excited now often requires celebrity involvement or collaborations outside the burger space (often with snack chip companies.

The newest Whopper, however, both borrows from the past while leaning into a current trend. The Candied Bacon Whopper is not complicated, but making the bacon candied, a growing food trend gives it a spin that's a little more than just slapping bacon the classic sandwich. 

"The new Burger King Candied Bacon Whopper features sweet bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, garlic aioli, candied bacon, and a Whopper patty on a seeded Whopper bun," popular food influencer Markie Devo reported on Instagram.

Available as of Jan. 29, the Candied Bacon Whopper will be available nationwide. That's not the only menu addition the chain will be making, at least at some of its restaurants.

"At select locations, there’s also a new Fiery Big Fish sandwich, which features the same build as the regular fish sandwich just with a creamy spicy sauce," Devo shared.

Burger King looks to international for U.S. ideas

Restaurant Brands International has followed McDonald's in using some of its experience in foreign markets to fuel U.S. growth. CEO Josh Kobza talked about the during the company's third-quarter earnings call.

"On menu innovation, we have a number of distinctive platforms like plant-based, gourmet and indulgent LTOs that are a key driver for brand consideration. We take a localised approach to menu development like our Masters du Chef Burger in France, always anchored by our distinctive differentiator of flame grilling," he said.

Ideas like that are being tested globally and then adapted to the burger chain's home market.

"We're also taking a number of our key international learnings and bringing them to Burger King's home market through our Reclaim the Flame plan. So shifting to Burger King in the US. In early October, we hosted our franchisees here across the US and Canada at our annual convention. There was clear optimism in the room as we work with our franchisees and their team members to Reclaim The Flame," he added.

Kobza also made it clear that food (and the Whopper) remained key focuses for the chain.

"Growth this quarter was driven by solid calendar initiatives leaning into our core equities like the Whopper and You Rule, and the induction and the introduction of our Royal Crispy Wraps. The team's focus on operations has led to continued improvements in guest satisfaction and an increase in product satisfaction across a few key offerings, including the Whopper, Nuggets, and Fries," he said.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: