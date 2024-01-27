There may be a surprising (and budget-friendly) reason for Sephora's success

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Native nations with scarce internet are building their own broadband networks Phoenix urgent care workers treat an influx of respiratory illnesses Catch 22 — Day 13: Woman wanted for violating probation on drug charges Yavapai County delinquent tax lien sale Feb. 13 New PUSD monthly Challenge Coins reward faculty, staff for ‘going above and beyond’ AG Mayes: IRS cannot force families to pay federal tax on state rebates $35K high school library upgrade part of PUSD Educational Foundation gift Author Leo Banks to speak at Prescott Corral of Westerners meeting Prescott Valley community members can voice concerns at event Jan. 28 Level 3 Sex Offender notification: Joshua Eugene Rush, Prescott

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Jan. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

There may be a surprising (and budget-friendly) reason for Sephora's success

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: January 27, 2024 12:28 a.m.

One of the more impressive retail business models we saw during 2023 was at Sephora, the upscale beauty store owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH  (LVMHF) - Get Free Report.

While its success certainly didn't begin in 2023, Sephora saw impressive sales growth and expansion throughout the entire year thanks to quite a few factors. 

Related: Under Armour just quietly developed a perfect Lululemon rival

First, Sephora's success can partly be chalked up to simple expansion. After years of absence, the beauty retailer finally returned to the U.K. The France-based store was briefly in England about two decades ago, but never really built out a robust presence and didn't offer shipping.

But after a long wait and a lot of logistical planning, Sephora finally returned to the U.K. in London's premiere Westfield London shopping center, bringing in over 5,000 people on opening day. It later opened a second location in Westfield White City, and the stores are seeing impressive results. 

Sephora doesn't publicly break out its sales by store or region, but its executives mentioned the Westfield location was performing “300% better than we expected within the first eight weeks," according to LVMH Selective Retailing divisional head Christopher de Lapuente.

Sephora continues expanding

It's not just expansion abroad, though. Sephora rapidly began expanding its footprint in pre-existing brick-and-mortar retailers, reducing its setup and construction cost and using convenience to its advantage. 

The retailer announced it would open at least 250 stores in Kohl's  (KSS) - Get Free Report stores throughout 2023, which brings the total Sephora-in-Kohl's count to 850 in over 40 states. 

Guests attend Sephora at Kohl's Exclusive Store Launch on Aug. 20, 2021 in Ramsey, N.J. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Sephora at Kohl's)

Eugene Gologursky&solGetty Images

LVMH called it a "thriving collaboration," it its 2023 year end earnings. 

During Kohl's Q3 2023 earnings report, CEO Tom Kingsbury echoed the sentiment. 

"The partnership with Sephora is phenomenal,” he told analysts on the earnings call. “And we really feel that the numbers we put out there will be achievable in the near future.” 

Kohl's said it saw beauty sales increase by 70%. The retailer expects its Sephora partnership to bring in $2 billion in revenue by the year 2025.

“We saw strong demand across the entire assortment, including skincare, makeup and fragrance,” Kingsbury added. 

This is special for Sephora, since many shoppers who frequent Kohl's are typically popping in for a deal. Kohl's offers lower-priced fashion, accessories, and home goods, but placing the convenience of a more upmarket store within the store might expose potential customers who wouldn't otherwise go out of their way to visit a Sephora on its own.

Sephora is certainly growing on its own, too. 

"Sephora achieved another historic year, both in terms of sales and profit," LVMH writes in its end-of-year earnings report. 

It saw a revenue increase by 25% to $19.4 billion year-over-year, the best performance in all the LVMH buckets. Profit from recurring operations were up 76%. LVMH added that it saw "exceptional performance," particularly in the North America, Europe, and Middle East regions. 

It's no doubt that Sephora is certainly popular in its own right, and it likely didn't need Kohl's to continue on that meteoric rise. Shoppers report seeing an increasingly younger demographic perusing the shelves and clamoring for the latest viral product, and young shoppers tend to be fiercely loyal when a brand is hot  and thus open their wallets more readily. 

Sephora's also been cashing in on the increasing clean beauty trend, which has been popularized by the rise of wellness bloggers and outspoken advocates on places like TikTok and Instagram. Five of its eight makeup best-sellers are Certified Clean at Sephora, which certifies that they don't include ingredients like "parabens, sulfates SLS and SLES, phthalates, mineral oils, formaldehyde, and more." 

The clean beauty industry was expected to expand to $8 billion by the end of 2023, and judging by its over 2 billion views on TikTok and other socials, it's not likely to go away anytime soon.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: