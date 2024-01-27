Prescott rodeo improvements: Setting the record straight

By TIM WIEDERAENDERS

The Daily Courier

If there’s one thing most of us love about our small hometown, it is the connection we all feel to traditions and our local events. There’s no bigger tradition and event than Prescott’s “World’s Oldest Rodeo” established July 4, 1888.

Along with our small hometown also comes a bit of gossip that is often propelled by social media. Most of us are aware that gossip and social media make for a lot of misinformation. This is a great opportunity to help set the record straight on facts as they relate to the Prescott Rodeo Grounds’ improvement plans.

FALSE: “The mayor and council did not have any prior knowledge of the proposed capital improvements.”

THE TRUTH: Prescott Frontier Days (PFD) hired Priefert/Norris/Taylor to undertake the Master plan process and design in the first quarter of 2022. The first meetings with existing users and city staff and the mayor took place on April 6-7, 2022. PFD officials met with the mayor on Jan. 4, 2023, to present the nearly completed master plan. The master plan was presented to the Prescott City Council in a study session on March 28, 2023. We encourage you to watch the meeting in its entirety at https://vimeo.com/812570884. Subsequently the master plan has been presented multiple times to the PFD membership as well as at four public meetings.

FALSE: “The proposed Prescott Rodeo Grounds Master Plan calls for a massive/enormous indoor arena.”

THE TRUTH: The proposed indoor riding arena will be a dirt floor arena with horse stalls, practice area, and warm up area for horses and riders. This semi-indoor rider practice arena does not have seating for any type of large public event like the Prescott Valley Events Center – not even close. This area can also be used for roping and other activities. This semi-indoor space is a “covered” arena and is open on two sides. There are offices inside this structure for business affairs and meetings. “Arena” is a standard term used in the rodeo world, and has nothing to do with a large event building that some associate with very large concert arenas or stadiums.

FALSE: “With the proposed improvements, attendance will increase by 200%.”

THE TRUTH: The improvements and design call for taking out old seating that for years has been considered bad seating by attendees and create seating at better locations around the existing arena. The overall increase in seating will be 15%, NOT 200%.

FALSE: “The Prescott Rodeo Grounds improvement plans will expand beyond the existing footprint of the current rodeo grounds.”

THE TRUTH: The proposed improvement plan will remain within the same footprint of the existing Prescott Rodeo Grounds.

FALSE: “The Prescott Rodeo Grounds are owned by the private entity, Prescott Frontier Days.”

THE TRUTH: The Prescott Rodeo Grounds is owned by the City of Prescott. Prescott Frontier Days is the nonprofit managing the public grounds for the city. Any improvements done to the rodeo grounds benefit the city’s asset portfolio.

FALSE: “The Prescott Rodeo Grounds hosts only the ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo.’”

THE TRUTH: The Prescott Rodeo Grounds hosts numerous events throughout the year including the “World’s Oldest Rodeo” (July 1-7), Yavapai County Fair, Equifest, Arizona High School Finals Rodeo, Arizona Junior Rodeo Association, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Posse Team Roping, Spring Carnival, Liberty Livestock Show, Legacy Horse Sale, Barrel Racing Jackpot (multiple), Team Roping Jackpot (multiple), Tough Enough to Wear Pink Dinner, Easter Egg Hunt, Trunk or Treat, Memorial Ceremonies (multiple), in addition to meetings, and private parties. The events the Prescott Rodeo Grounds hosts bring in approximately 90,000+ visitors throughout the year.

FALSE: “The newly proposed sound system will be even louder, disturbing the neighbors even more.”

THE TRUTH: The current, legacy sound system is abysmal, and has been for years. Essentially, there are currently two giant loudspeakers on one end of the arena, blasting noise pointed at the stands on the other side of the arena. With the new sound engineering and state-of-the-art sound design, the proposed system will be set adjacent to the public attendees in the stands, under the roofing. With speakers more appropriately distributed next to the seating, under the roofing, the sound can actually be lowered. With the sound lowered, and encapsulated under the roofing, the sound is dramatically reduced. Testing has proven this in the neighborhood with great success.

FALSE: “Certain rodeo staff members will be personally benefiting from the $15.3M state appropriation.”

THE TRUTH: The state appropriation, if received by Prescott Frontier Days, would be administered by a third-party accounting firm, as well as PFD and the City of Prescott.

FALSE: “The rodeo is planning to build a convention center similar to the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.”

THE TRUTH: No such facility was ever proposed nor is one being built.

Why can’t I buy tickets yet?

Tickets go on sale in March 2024. The reason for this is Prescott Frontier Days is switching ticket vendors to mitigate ticket fraud and scalpers.

Frequently Asked Questions

I suggest visiting http://1888buckle.club to view the FAQ page for more information.

Follow Tim Wiederaenders on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.