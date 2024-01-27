OFFERS
Obituary: Thomas Ray (Tom) Blair

Thomas Ray (Tom) Blair. (Courtesy)

Thomas Ray (Tom) Blair. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 27, 2024 7:18 p.m.

Thomas Ray (Tom) Blair was born to Jack and Dorothy Blair in Prescott, Arizona, on Feb. 2, 1946 and died on Jan. 4, 2024 at age 77.

Tom was the third of seven children — Bill, Georgia, Thomas, Rosemary, Barbara, Peewee and David. He grew up in Prescott, fishing the area lakes, hunting deer and other game. He was a shooting enthusiast and avid archer.

Tom married Susie Gilson on Aug. 8, 1965. They were married for 58 years. Tom often described himself as a “jack of all trades, master of none” and as such he worked in a variety of jobs including: foundry worker at Joe Noggle’s first Bronze Works, meat cutter for Food Queen and Fry’s markets, lathe operator at U.S. Motors, and security guard assigned to the Social Security Administration.

Tom was predeceased by his parents, and sisters, Georgia and Rosemary. He is survived by brothers Bill, Peewee and David; his sister Barbara; his wife Susie; five grandsons, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

There are no services planned.

Information provided by the family.

