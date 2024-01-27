OFFERS
Obituary: Norman J. Davis

Norman J. Davis. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 27, 2024 7:23 p.m.

Norman J. Davis passed away on Sat., Jan. 20, 2024 at the VA Hospital in Prescott, Arizona in the loving arms of his family by his side. He was born on Aug. 12, 1939, in Burlington, Iowa.

Norman graduated from Burlington High in 1957 and joined the Air Force and spent four years overseas in Japan and England. Upon his discharge in 1962 he returned to Iowa and met the love of his life Mary Rosalind and then married. Together they moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1964 to start their family of four children. Norm attended Arizona State University and obtained his BA degree in business management in 1968. The family then moved to Prescott in 1978 where Norm was broker for Realty Associates for 20 years until his retirement in 2000. Norm and Roz enjoyed their retirement years traveling abroad and enjoying time with family.

He is survived by his loving wife Roz of 61 years, four children Ann/Roy-Arkansas, Norm Jr.-Prescott, Marla/Ron-Prescott, Scott-Mesa, 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister.

Friends are welcome at his Celebration of Life to be held on Sat, Feb. 10th at the Willow Creek Inn at 2516 Willow Creek Road in Prescott from 2-4:00 p.m.

Information provided by the family.

