Obituary: Mary Ann Beck

On Jan. 16, 2024, with her kids by her side, Grandma Mary Ann Beck peacefully fought her last fight, passing away at the age of 86.

Mary Ann showed exceptional skill and passion in many outdoor ventures including fishing, tennis, golfing and hiking. Above all, she was the epitome of a loving mother and grandmother. She took joy in leading her grandchildren and their friends on outdoor adventures, sharing her love for hiking, biking and fishing. Her great-grandchildren were treated to her endless enchanting storytelling as she recorded countless books for them.

Her marriage to Thelton Beck included a lifetime of cherished memories with their “Old Prescott” friends, where they forged enduring friendships in a time when the town was small, snowfall was common, and people greeted each other with waves on the road.

Mary Ann is survived by her three children Lew, Laurie and Janie, her sister Lisa, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren (soon to be eight).

Mary Ann Beck’s life was a testament to the beauty of a great marriage, a loving family, and enduring friendships. She held a deep affection for this town, and she often shared her gratitude for the life she led in its embrace. Mary Ann’s family would like to express gratitude to Dr. Fred Markham for his decades of friendship and care, along with the Good Samaritan Hospice team who provided comfort in her final days.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Mary Ann at the Prescott Centennial Center at Antelope Hills, Feb. 24, 2024, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.