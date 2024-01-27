OFFERS
Obituary: Kris Trainor (Foulkes)

Kris Trainor (Foulkes). (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 27, 2024 8:12 p.m.

Kris Trainor (Foulkes) passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, after suffering a stroke.

Kris was known by many to be a kind and caring person. She volunteered for over 14 years working in several departments at Yavapai Regional Medical Center, most recently in the Cath Lab waiting room. She also loved being a volunteer in the PAWS pet therapy program and hospital patients were delighted when she visited bringing along her special cocker spaniel, Magic.

Kris grew up in Big Bear, California. After graduating from high school and getting her bachelor’s degree and teaching credential from UCR she returned to Big Bear. She obtained her Enrolled Agent (EA) certification and joined her mother, Kay Foulkes in her accounting and tax preparation business, continuing the business after her mother’s passing 1998. After Kris retired, she and husband Steve moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 2008.

Kris was well known for her philanthropy, and she donated to many causes, housed a needy family, knitted hats and shawls for people in need, and brought people together in friendship circles. Before moving to Prescott, Kris formed a nonprofit organization in Big Bear, California, providing nutritional counseling for diabetics and organizing charity walks for diabetes research.

Kris was an accomplished watercolor artist, expert cook, and studied to be a Master Gardener. She was a pilot, had once raced sail boats, had been a ski instructor, and was a master Reiki practitioner.

Those who knew Kris will miss her smile, her laugh, and the meaningful conversations with her. Kris loved her three cocker spaniels and was often seen walking her dogs on the Peavine trail in Prescott. Friends have donated a memorial bench to be placed near the trail. If you walk the trail, please take a moment to sit and remember Kris.

Kris is survived by her husband Steve Trainor, brother Steve Foulkes, niece Sara Russ, nephew Matt Foulkes and her beloved dogs. Kris will be missed by her family and all those who she impacted throughout her life.

No funeral or services are planned. If you would like to donate, please give to Center for the Rights of Abused Children. (https://www.thecenterforchildren.org).

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

