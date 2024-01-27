OFFERS
Obituary: Kathy (Ketzel) Huth

Kathy (Ketzel) Huth. (Courtesy)

Kathy (Ketzel) Huth. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 27, 2024 8:31 p.m.

Kathy (Ketzel) Huth died at home on Jan. 1, 2024. She was loved by her family and friends, and she loved them. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and cousin, and will be missed by all of her family.

Kathy was born in Chicago on Jan. 15, 1949. She was adopted by Beatrice and Kenneth Ketzel, and, after a few months, was joined by her younger brother, James. The family moved a great deal, living in various parts of the Chicago area, Dallas, Texas, Ohio, and various parts of Indiana, especially Indianapolis.

Kathy graduated from North Central High School in Indianapolis, and attended Indiana University for a time where she met her future husband, Bill Huth. After leaving college, she worked for Allegheny Airlines (later US Air) in their Reservations office in Indianapolis. Kathy and Bill were married on Halloween, 1970, in Indianapolis, and they had two children there, James and Jeff. They lived in Indianapolis for a few years, then moved to Cincinnati where they lived until retirement. They had a happy marriage for 53 years.

Kathy and Bill retired to Prescott, Arizona. She had several jobs during that period, but two that she particularly liked were working for FEMA and for Color Me Beautiful. She was also involved in establishing a dog park in Prescott. She loved all the dogs her family had over the years. She also really enjoyed doing crafts, especially jewelry.

Kathy was predeceased by her parents; brother, Kenneth; cousin, William; aunt, Mildred and uncle, William Vorhauer; and her grandparents.

She is survived by husband, Bill; two sons, James Huth (Kelli Huth and grandchildren, Fletcher and Ivy) and Jeff Huth (Lee Render Huth and grandchild, Asher); brother-in-law, David Huth (Carol Huth and son, Daniel); cousin, Jill Harrison (George) of the Dallas, Texas area; sister-in-law, Connie Ketzel of Chandler, Arizona; and brother, James (Debra) of Panama City, Florida.

All will miss her greatly.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory of Prescott. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to leave a condolence for Kathy’s family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

