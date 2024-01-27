Obituary: Joseph Loren Matheny

Joseph Loren Matheny, 79, a proud veteran of the United States Army and longtime resident of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 22, 2024, surrounded by his family.

Joe, as he was known to many, was born in East Liverpool, Ohio to Elmer and Mary Matheny. He attended Bowling Green State University receiving an associate’s degree in 1964. From 1965 to 1967, Joe had the honor of serving in the United States Army in the First Air Calvary, 121st Assault Helicopter Company stationed in Vietnam. He held the position of Crew Chief /Door Gunner on a UH-1-B Huey gun ship. Joe received numerous awards for his heroic service including: two Bronze Service Stars; a National Defense Service Medal; a Marksman Badge with rifle bar; two Air Medals with seven Oak Leaf Clusters; the Vietnam Campaign Medals and Presidential Unit Citations.

Following Joe’s military service he returned to Ohio to operate two family businesses; Matheny Brothers Construction Company and Matheny Marines Boat Sales. In 1974, he brought his family to Arizona where he began his career in the car industry with Ford Motor Company. The position of general manger of Galpin Ford was one he enjoyed most. Throughout Joe’s life, he has exemplified unparalleled leadership and commitment to serving others in Ohio and Arizona as a member of many organizations: Elks, Lions Club, Masonic lodge, Shriners, VFW, and serving at his local church. He organized numerous charitable events and fundraisers for the many organizations he lead.

Joe was a man of many passions, including piloting his Cessna 182, fishing the arctic waters of Alaska, and as a season ticket holder of the Arizona Cardinals. Attending Super Bowl XLIII in 2009 between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals (his two favorite teams) was a game of a lifetime.

A devoted husband of 52 years to his wife, Margaret and a loving family man to his three children, Jodye, David, and Dottie; Joe embodied the best of qualities of unconditional love, strength and a unending generosity.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Mary Matheny and his eldest brother Jim Matheny. He is survived by his wife Margaret Matheny and his children Jodye (Jim) Fuller; David Matheny; and Dottie (Tim) Vanda; his younger brother Robert Matheny, as well as, his five grandchildren

(Damon, Jered, Austin, Lauren (Grant), Blaine) and one great-grandchild (Ashton).

To celebrate and honor Joe’s life, his family has arranged a full military memorial service with presentation of the American Flag and gun salute by the Army Honor Guard which will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29, at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Avenue, Prescott, Arizona 86301. The Arizona Guard Riders will stand in assistance for the services.

