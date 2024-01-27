Obituary: Joseph Loren Matheny

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Native nations with scarce internet are building their own broadband networks Phoenix urgent care workers treat an influx of respiratory illnesses NAZ Wrangler Country Booster Club membership drive to be held Jan. 27 in Prescott Catch 22 — Day 13: Woman wanted for violating probation on drug charges Yavapai County delinquent tax lien sale Feb. 13 New PUSD monthly Challenge Coins reward faculty, staff for ‘going above and beyond’ AG Mayes: IRS cannot force families to pay federal tax on state rebates $35K high school library upgrade part of PUSD Educational Foundation gift Author Leo Banks to speak at Prescott Corral of Westerners meeting Prescott Valley community members can voice concerns at event Jan. 28

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Jan. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Joseph Loren Matheny

Joseph Loren Matheny. (Courtesy)

Joseph Loren Matheny. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 27, 2024 7:52 p.m.

Joseph Loren Matheny, 79, a proud veteran of the United States Army and longtime resident of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 22, 2024, surrounded by his family.

Joe, as he was known to many, was born in East Liverpool, Ohio to Elmer and Mary Matheny. He attended Bowling Green State University receiving an associate’s degree in 1964. From 1965 to 1967, Joe had the honor of serving in the United States Army in the First Air Calvary, 121st Assault Helicopter Company stationed in Vietnam. He held the position of Crew Chief /Door Gunner on a UH-1-B Huey gun ship. Joe received numerous awards for his heroic service including: two Bronze Service Stars; a National Defense Service Medal; a Marksman Badge with rifle bar; two Air Medals with seven Oak Leaf Clusters; the Vietnam Campaign Medals and Presidential Unit Citations.

Following Joe’s military service he returned to Ohio to operate two family businesses; Matheny Brothers Construction Company and Matheny Marines Boat Sales. In 1974, he brought his family to Arizona where he began his career in the car industry with Ford Motor Company. The position of general manger of Galpin Ford was one he enjoyed most. Throughout Joe’s life, he has exemplified unparalleled leadership and commitment to serving others in Ohio and Arizona as a member of many organizations: Elks, Lions Club, Masonic lodge, Shriners, VFW, and serving at his local church. He organized numerous charitable events and fundraisers for the many organizations he lead.

Joe was a man of many passions, including piloting his Cessna 182, fishing the arctic waters of Alaska, and as a season ticket holder of the Arizona Cardinals. Attending Super Bowl XLIII in 2009 between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals (his two favorite teams) was a game of a lifetime.

A devoted husband of 52 years to his wife, Margaret and a loving family man to his three children, Jodye, David, and Dottie; Joe embodied the best of qualities of unconditional love, strength and a unending generosity.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Mary Matheny and his eldest brother Jim Matheny. He is survived by his wife Margaret Matheny and his children Jodye (Jim) Fuller; David Matheny; and Dottie (Tim) Vanda; his younger brother Robert Matheny, as well as, his five grandchildren

(Damon, Jered, Austin, Lauren (Grant), Blaine) and one great-grandchild (Ashton).

To celebrate and honor Joe’s life, his family has arranged a full military memorial service with presentation of the American Flag and gun salute by the Army Honor Guard which will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29, at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Avenue, Prescott, Arizona 86301. The Arizona Guard Riders will stand in assistance for the services.

Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Joe’s online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: