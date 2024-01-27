Obituary: Howard S. Brotchner & Mary M. Brotchner

Howard S. Brotchner and Mary M. Brotchner moved to Prescott Country Club, Dewey, Arizona, in 1992 and passed over the Rainbow Bridge, Howard, May 7, 2016 and Mary January 7, 2024.

The following kitty children preceded Howard and Mary in death: Yum Yum and Kittens, Gypsy, Tara, Alex and Lara.

Howard and Mary did animal rescue in the Prescott/Quad Cities for over 20 years.

Howard, Mary, kitty children and Rescue Fur/Feathered Kids spirits are all now together in Rainbow Heaven. All have been cremated and will be scattered in areas so stated in the Brotchner Trust.

Their kitty children and Rescue Fur/Feathered Kids gave Howard and Mary a lifetime of joy, happiness and unconditional love!

If you want to do something in memorial of the Brotchner family and Fur/Feathered Kids, please donate to your favorite animal rescue.

There will not be any services.

Thank you for caring about all of God’s innocent and voiceless creatures!

If you ever have to evacuate, move or leave home for a period of time for any reason, NEVER LEAVE YOUR PETS BEHIND!

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home and Crematory.

Information provided by the funeral home.