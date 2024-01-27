Obituary: Gynia Rose Jones

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Native nations with scarce internet are building their own broadband networks Phoenix urgent care workers treat an influx of respiratory illnesses NAZ Wrangler Country Booster Club membership drive to be held Jan. 27 in Prescott Catch 22 — Day 13: Woman wanted for violating probation on drug charges Yavapai County delinquent tax lien sale Feb. 13 New PUSD monthly Challenge Coins reward faculty, staff for ‘going above and beyond’ AG Mayes: IRS cannot force families to pay federal tax on state rebates $35K high school library upgrade part of PUSD Educational Foundation gift Author Leo Banks to speak at Prescott Corral of Westerners meeting Prescott Valley community members can voice concerns at event Jan. 28

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Jan. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Gynia Rose Jones

Gynia Rose Jones. (Courtesy)

Gynia Rose Jones. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 27, 2024 8:22 p.m.

Gynia Rose Jones was born on Jan. 28,1977 in Prescott, Arizona. She was a lifelong resident of Prescott and a tribal member of the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe.

Gynia was survived by her son Adrian Jones, Sisters Spring (Mary) Jones, and Darlene James, Aunties Kathy Jones, and Lenora Jones and many nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, and cousins.

She enjoyed watching football, especially her favorite team the Pittsburgh Steelers and even got the chance to travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to watch a game, other travels took her to Niagara Falls and Hawaii. Gynia had fun hanging out with family, going to concerts and early mornings drinking coffee outside watching the sun rise with her dogs. She loved nature and liked to go on walks, joy riding around town, and watching her nieces and nephews play sports. Gynia was a wonderful baker and had no fear of riding all the crazy rides at the carnivals.

Gynia worked as a Para-Archaeologist at the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe. She absolutely adored her k-9 babies Kya, Bella, and Sasha.

Just seeing the smiles on the faces of others often made Gynia smile herself. She was a very strong woman; whatever life threw at her she managed to smile and make the best of each day. She will be truly missed, and her memory will be cherished by all who knew her.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, from 5-7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Gynia’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: