Obituary: Gynia Rose Jones

Gynia Rose Jones was born on Jan. 28,1977 in Prescott, Arizona. She was a lifelong resident of Prescott and a tribal member of the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe.

Gynia was survived by her son Adrian Jones, Sisters Spring (Mary) Jones, and Darlene James, Aunties Kathy Jones, and Lenora Jones and many nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, and cousins.

She enjoyed watching football, especially her favorite team the Pittsburgh Steelers and even got the chance to travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to watch a game, other travels took her to Niagara Falls and Hawaii. Gynia had fun hanging out with family, going to concerts and early mornings drinking coffee outside watching the sun rise with her dogs. She loved nature and liked to go on walks, joy riding around town, and watching her nieces and nephews play sports. Gynia was a wonderful baker and had no fear of riding all the crazy rides at the carnivals.

Gynia worked as a Para-Archaeologist at the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe. She absolutely adored her k-9 babies Kya, Bella, and Sasha.

Just seeing the smiles on the faces of others often made Gynia smile herself. She was a very strong woman; whatever life threw at her she managed to smile and make the best of each day. She will be truly missed, and her memory will be cherished by all who knew her.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, from 5-7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

