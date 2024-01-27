Obituary: Dorvel Herbert ‘Mac’ McCarty

Dorvel Herbert “Mac” McCarty was born on Jan. 18, 1941, in Pagosa Springs, Colorado to Dorsey and Velva (Finch) McCarty. He was born in a log cabin on the banks of the San Juan River, near the hot springs. His siblings were William, Darrell, Yvette, Linda and Donald. His mother later remarried, and Henry Raley was his beloved stepfather. He departed for heaven on Jan. 18, 2024, with many of his family by his side.

Mac grew up in Colorado and loved it there. At the age of 8, he lost his right eye after being hit by an arrow. He graduated from Durango High School, then worked many different jobs before he joined up with the Bechtel Corporation as a welding Engineer in 1972, and he later worked for them as a construction engineer in piping and instrumentation. He worked at the Navajo Generating Station, Palo Verde Nuclear Power Plant, Coronado Generating Station, Unocal, Lucent Technologies, Chevron, Mobil Chemical and numerous others.

He worked in every area, including welding, mining, metal, refineries, chemical plants, oil, nuclear, cell phone towers and in coal fired plants. He was an engineer, supervisor and manager for 42 years with Bechtel, and seven years flying to different job sites to help with various situations that demanded his expertise.

Mac also pastored in the Christian Fellowship Ministry in Alabama, Arkansas, Montana, California, Texas, Washington and Arizona, a labor he deeply enjoyed.

He married Rebecca Pope, then later, Janice Wertenberger. He is the father of Troy, Derek, Jerry, Rachel, Daniel, and Eric. He had 23 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and had others that were grafted in. He enjoyed them all. His home was always open. He gave his heart to Jesus the summer of 1979 and never looked back.

Mac loved to fish the streams of Colorado, attending church, basketball, baseball and football. He loved his family, children, grandchildren and friends. He was a hard worker, a loyal friend and was always willing to give a helping hand. He will be deeply missed by all. He had a great sense of humor and was bigger than life.

Mac fought a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. We would like to thank the Arizona Care Hospice team for their help during his final weeks of life, also his church, family and friends, and his children for their support.

A memorial service will be held at the Potter’s House Church, 5195 Hwy 89, Prescott, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3.

