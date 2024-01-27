OFFERS
Obituary: Donna Rigby-Fitchett

Originally Published: January 27, 2024 8:16 p.m.

Donna Rigby-Fitchett of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Oct. 22, 2023. She was born on Aug. 14, 1947 in Alamosa, Colorado.

Donna contracted polio when she was only 4 years old. Although she overcame the disease, she did not stop being affected by it. Post-polio education and research were very important to her.

Donna graduated in 1973 from Mesa College in Colorado with a degree in Nursing. She later moved to Prescott to raise her children and continue to grow professionally. Her caring heart and ingenuity lead to the creation of the preoperative testing department at the local hospital, where she served her community as a RN for over 37 years.

Donna had an insatiable love for her family and her dogs. She felt the happiest in their presence. She was fascinated by her family’s genealogy and made a point to know her history. Donna loved the written language and enjoyed reading immensely. She read about 200 books a year, mostly on travel and history. She traveled all over the world with her closest friends and also enjoyed traveling locally with her husband and dogs. Donna was an avid knitter and spent countless hours knitting beautiful and meaningful pieces, mostly for others to enjoy. She mastered the art of knitting beautifully and will always be remembered for it.

Donna is survived by her siblings, Lori Hefner and Tom Kirby; her husband, Lee Fitchett; son, David; grandchildren, Brittney, Alexa and Keltin; and her great-grandson, Carmelo.

“We love you to the stars and moon!”

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Yavapai Humane Society or The Post-Polio Health International organization.

A celebration of life will be held at a time and place to-be-determined.

Information provided by the family.

