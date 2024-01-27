OFFERS
Obituary: Andrew Christian Peterson

Originally Published: January 27, 2024 7:34 p.m.

Andrew Christian Peterson passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2024 in Prescott, Arizona. Andrew was born in Junction City, Oregon on Dec. 5, 1937 to Andrew and Wilma Peterson.

Andrew attended Oregon State University followed by the University of Illinois where he received a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering. His career took him to Pennsylvania, Idaho, and New Mexico where he worked at Westinghouse, Idaho National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, and Sandia National Laboratory before retiring to Prescott. During his lifetime he enjoyed raising kids, backpacking and hiking, and a passion for competitive bridge.

During retirement Andrew and his wife Jenine traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and over 50 other countries.

Andrew is survived by his wife, Jenine Peterson of Prescott, AZ, their four children, Cyndy Lakowske of Sedona, AZ, Kristin DeLorenzo of Boulder, CO, Anton Peterson of Spearfish, SD, and Rorik Peterson of Fairbanks, AK, as well as eight grandchildren.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Andrew’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

