McDonald's menu brings back a fan favorite (with a catch)

McDonald's likes to keep things mysterious, at least with some limited-time-offer menu items.

While many limited-time offers (LTO), like the recently added Double Big Mac, get rolled out nationwide to pretty much every location. There might be an outlier restaurant or two that opts out or can't participate, but these offers generally can be found at any McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report.

For some menu items, however, the chain uses a different strategy. Instead of a nationwide rollout, for some LTOs, the chain will offer the item in parts of the country and possibly not at every McDonald's in that region.

The McRib has generally been offered in this fashion. McDonald's brings it back on a very limited basis based on its ability to source the pork that makes up the core of the sandwich. In some cases, the release covers a wide area and in others, it's very specific.

Generally, using this method of limited release builds social media buzz around the returning menu item and the chain doesn't even have to advertise its return. That's a very smart strategy that helps keep the brand trendy and front of mind for its customers.

It's also a strategy the company has returned to as it's bringing back a popular dessert item, but not to every location nationwide.

McDonald's brings back a popular pie

McDonald's has a pretty limited dessert menu that consists of ice cream, various McFlurry options, shakes, cookies, and its famed apple pie. On rare occasions, the company has offered other pie flavors besides its stock apple variety.

Last year the chain put a Strawberries and Creme pie on menus nationwide. Over the holiday season, it added its "Holiday Pie," which features a vanilla custard, to select locations.

Now, McDonald's has brought a take on its classic pies to the U.S. which has been popular in other parts of the world.

"McDonald's just brought back their Guava and Creme Pies in the U.S., but these are much harder to find than the Strawberries and Creme," shared the Snackolator Instagram page. "So far these have popped up in select locations in Florida and all of Hawaii, but in the past they've been in other markets too so be on the lookout if you've seen them before."

The Guava and Creme Pies have a guava filling on one side and vanilla creme on the other.

McDonald's has not acknowledged the release of the Guava and Creme Pie on its "Menu Spotter" web page, which often (but not always) highlights when the company brings a new menu item to markets in the U.S.

McDonald's takes a global approach

While McDonald's varies its menus and its new food offerings not just in different countries but also across the various regions of the U.S., the chain has taken a more global approach to its marketing efforts.

"Over the past year, we've been more intentional about sharing and scaling world-class ideas that drive impact globally. Central to our continued strength is how we maximize our marketing to stay relevant to customers," CEO Chris Kempczinski shared during the chain's third-quarter earnings call.

That does not mean doing things the same way in every market. Instead, the chain is developing a global framework and then adapting it to local conditions.

"In August, we launched 'As Featured In,' in over 100 markets, making it our largest global campaign to date. The campaign celebrates the most memorable McDonald's references across the world of entertainment with over 20 McDonald's integrations that span across Hollywood, Bollywood, anime, and independent film," he added. "It's also another proof point of the impact and power that a One McDonald's Way approach to marketing can have to drive engagement, allowing our markets to remain globally consistent but locally relevant."

