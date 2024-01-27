John Cena's net worth: The wrestler-turned-actor's investments, businesses, and more

Sports entertainment superstar and actor John Cena has made a name for himself both in and out of the ring. Since the start of his wrestling career in 1999, he's practically become a household name. From negotiating his WWE contracts to starring in big-budget Hollywood productions, what is John Cena's net worth?

John Cena's net worth

When in comes to pro wrestlers and actors, guesses at true net worth numbers are usually based on property values and other public assets. Celebrity Net Worth lists John Cena's net worth as $80 million.

How does John Cena make his money?

Cena's money comes from two primary sources we know of — WWE appearances and his acting roles.

Compared to the average salary of a WWE wrestler, Cena is very highly paid for appearances. He reportedly pulls in a whopping $8.5 million annually, plus $500,000 for each main-event appearance. On top of that, the wrestler earns 5% of his merchandise sales.

How does John Cena spend his money?

One of Cena's hobbies is sure to cost him a pretty penny — but clearly brings him a lot of joy. This muscle man is a big collector of muscle cars. As an actor, Cena has appeared in the hit street racing movie franchise "The Fast and the Furious." And he's got a collector's garage that proves he was well-cast.

John Cena’s businesses and investments

Cena’s full investment portfolio, assuming he has one, is as invisible to us as the wrestler/rapper is to his opponents. But it's very likely he has an interest in the stock market, and he has a few investments that are public knowledge.

Real estate

In 2005, Cena shelled out $525,000 for his 10,692 square foot home in Land O’ Lakes, Tampa Bay, Fla. After renovations, the home has an estimated value of $4 million.

The home includes a double swimming pool (indoor and outdoor), guest room, cigar room, and a giant master bedroom with a walk-in closet. And of course, the giant garage where he keeps his cars.

The wealthy entertainer and athlete also has a second mansion in San Diego of unknown value. It's rumored that the wrestler's top priority with this property is privacy.

The actor and wrestler is into the economy

Aside from the value of his property, there isn't much hint as to how Cena grows his money. But he does seem to have an interest in investment and economics.

John Cena follows various financial media personalities via his X account. Major players like Shark Tank stars Kevin O'Leary and Mark Cuban can count Cena among their followers. So can financial influencers like Tiffany Aliche, Farnoosh Torabi, and the Debt Free Guys.

Cena's film roles, pay, and more

Film roles

While his antics in the ring brought Cena his fame, his film roles have cemented his status as a pop culture icon. His breakout role in the 2006 action movie "The Marine" is rumored to have netted him $280,000, although the star has never officially confirmed what he earned.

Since then, John Cena has played beloved characters in multiple cinematic universes. "The Fast and the Furious" franchise is rumored to have made the actor another $5 million.

Most recently, Cena has starred in DC Films as the complicated patriot hero Peacemaker. This started with the 2021 box office hit "The Suicide Squad", which some reports say earned him $7 million. The subsequent streaming series netted him another $500,000+ per episode, totally out to an estimated $4 million.

There are no confirmed numbers on how much John Cena was paid for his appearance in the magical world of Mattel's "Barbie" movie. But we do know that he paid Margot Robbie's lunch bill so he could ask her to be a part of the project.

Endorsements

The John Cena stamp of approval has certainly evolved over the years. Before his wrestling career took off, he did ads for Gold's Gym. Once he became a well-known wrestler, he appeared in ads for Subway, Gillette, and most recently, Honda.

One thing that his almost-vintage plugs for kids' cereal have in common with his recent commercials? Comedy. Cena's charm and quips currently net him an estimated $1.5 billion in endorsement money.

That's a lot of boxes of Fruity Pebbles.

Cena's charitable activities

John Cena is a household name, and he's incredibly popular with kids. The wrestler and actor is very active in the charity sphere and holds the current record for the most wishes granted by the Make-a-Wish Foundation. More than 650 critically ill children have hung out with the star, setting a Guinness World Record for Cena.