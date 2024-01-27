Catch 22 — Day 14: Fugitive wanted for probation violation after aggravated DUI, endangerment convictions

It’s Day 14 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Shayne Takala.

In December 2022 a concerned citizen contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff’s office to report a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Rimrock. It was reported the vehicle was weaving within its own lane and was bouncing off the guardrail in the area of E Beaver Creek Road. The concerned citizen followed the vehicle until it came to a stop in the Montezuma Well area. When deputies arrived, they found Shayne Akala in the driver’s seat. He displayed signs and symptoms of impairment, and was subsequently arrested for aggravated DUI and endangerment.

He was found guilty of these charges and sentenced to a term at the Arizona Department of Corrections. Upon his release in April of 2023, he placed on probation for a period of seven years.

He has failed to comply with the terms and conditions of his probation, and a warrant for his arrest with nationwide extradition has been issued.

Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of Takala could earn a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, you never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.