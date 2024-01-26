‘We’ve got a problem’: Delta plane has a mishap seconds before takeoff

While it sounds almost like the phrase spoken during the historic Apollo 13 mission in 1970, the words “we have a problem” were recently uttered by a pilot aboard a Delta Air Line (DAL) - Get Free Report flight from Atlanta to Colombia’s Bogotá after seeing one of the plane’s tires come loose from the front landing gear.

“Tower, sounds like we’ve got a problem,” one of the pilots is heard saying in a recording of the communication with air traffic control.

Related: An entire flight has been diverted over diaper thought to be a bomb

Delta Flight 982 was waiting on the tarmac to take off on Jan. 20 but received immediate instructions to turn the plane around. As the plane had not yet taken off, the passengers were able to disembark safely while the plane was taken in for inspection.

A Delta plane stands waiting on the airport tarmac. Image source&colon Getty Images&period

‘A nose gear tire came loose from the landing gear…’

In a statement to the press, Delta later explained that the plane “was taxiing for departure when a nose gear tire came loose from the landing gear.”

More Travel:

“All customers and their bags were removed from the aircraft, transferred to the gate and onto a replacement aircraft,” Delta said further. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

While the airline did not publicize what caused the tire to come loose, the issue was investigated and the plane was deemed safe to return to service within 24 hours. An FAA report later revealed that “during line up and wait, [the] nose wheel came off and rolled down the hill.” No injuries to any crew or passengers were reported.

“He’s totally lost that tire," the pilot tells air traffic controllers further in the recording.

"Roger, thank you,” an air traffic controller responds. "The wheel and tire?” The pilot then confirms that it was the “whole wheel and tire” while the air traffic controller explains that “there are a lot of moving parts behind the scene.”

Here is what’s going on with Boeing planes at the moment

The plane in question is a Boeing 757 (BA) - Get Free Report that is more than 32 years old from 1991. Boeing is currently under Federal Aviation Administration investigation after an entire door and window panel on a 737 Max 9 blew out on an Alaska Airlines (ALK) - Get Free Report flight from Portland and California.

While the plane was able to land without any injuries, dramatic footage of a plane with a chunk missing from it mid-air caused a massive PR crisis for both Boeing and Alaska Airlines. After the footage started spreading on social media, Boeing shares immediately dropped by more than 10%.

While some of the 737 Max 9 planes that had been grounded amid the widescale investigation have been cleared to start running again this weekend, the FAA will not be approving any new Boeing product lines or expansion plans “until we are satisfied that the quality control issues uncovered during this process are resolved."

“Each of our aircraft will only return to service once the rigorous inspections are completed and each aircraft is deemed airworthy according to the FAA requirements," Alaska Airlines told staff and travelers in a statement on the FAA update. "The inspections are expected to take up to 12 hours for each plane.”