This sleeper sofa with storage is so cheap thanks to a 58% Amazon discount, we had to do a double take

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Although inflation has come down over the past few months, prices have continued to rise on everyday products, so it’s no surprise that big-ticket items like furniture are still more expensive than they’ve been in the past. If you’re looking to replace an old worn-out couch or are moving into a new space that needs decorating, we’ve got you covered.

The Lilola Home Sleeper Sofa is a staggering 58% off right now and only costs $413, which is rare for a piece of furniture of this quality. It’s so cheap, we had to do a double take. And don’t worry, it’s backed by more than 1,800 five-star ratings from people who swear it really is worth buying, especially if your home has limited space. Just look at the image reviews and you’ll see how comfy it looks once it’s fully put together. One person said it’s “easy to assemble and looks perfect and much more expensive than it was.”

Lilola Home Sleeper Sectional Sofa With Storage, $413 (was $978) at Amazon

It has a firmer feel that offers back support for lounging and sleeping, and it means the cushions will likely last longer. The pullout design transforms the sofa into a twin-size bed that’s ideal for hosting guests. Underneath the reversible chaise lounger is a large amount of storage space perfect for keeping extra bedding, pillows, and blankets so everything you need is in one place. Thankfully, you can choose which side the chaise is on to ensure it’s suitable for your living room.

This particular sofa is so popular, it has sold over 200 times in the past 30 days, and many people are “impressed” with its quality at such an affordable price.

“I've had this couch for the past two years now,” one reviewer wrote. “It didn't take too long to put together and is still going strong on its durability and comfort. This is honestly one of the best couches I've owned and I love the pull out footrest so much that I can't go back to any other type of couch.”

The Lilola Home Sleeper Sofa proves that you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to fill your home with nice furniture. For just $413, you’re getting a couch and a guest bed all in one, which is a great bargain.