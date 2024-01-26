The Las Vegas Strip lands 3 music icons for massive shows

In recent years, the Las Vegas Strip has become an embarrassment of entertainment riches. It wasn't that long ago that aside from gambling, Las Vegas offered magicians, cheesy reviews, dated lounge singer acts, and elaborate, but cheesy, showgirls productions.

The city offered a lot to do but a lot of its entertainment offerings were of the "only in Las Vegas" variety. Now, Sin City has become one of the sports capitals of the world. It now offers the reigning National Hockey League Champion Golden Knights and the NFL's Los Angeles Raiders.

Related: Las Vegas Strip popular rock band headliner extends its residency

Las Vegas will add another former Oakland team, the Athletics to a new stadium on the Strip in 2028 and the city remains a top choice for a National Basketball Association expansion team in the next few years. In addition to its teams, which also include the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, the city has hosted the NFL Draft, the NBA Summer League, and All-Star Game, and it will host the Super Bowl in February.

And, while sports have become a key part of the Las Vegas Strip, you can argue that its music lineup has become even more impressive. Some of the biggest names in the world are in residency at Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report and MGM Resorts International properties.

Caesars has Garth Brooks, Adele, Rod Stewart, and Miranda Lambert while MGM boasts Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Maroon 5. Those lists aren't thorough and they leave out Resorts World, which boasts Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan, U2's residency at The Sphere, and the countless top-tier DJs and electronic dance music (EDM) performers with Strip residencies.

Katy Perry recently ended her Resorts World Las Vegas residency. Image source&colon John Shearer&solGetty Images for Katy Perry

Las Vegas Strip welcomes 3 of music's biggest names

While not every big-name performer sets up shop on the Las Vegas Strip for a residency, the city has become a must-stop location for all major tours. Both Taylor Swift and BTS played multiple nights at Allegiant Stadium on their recent tours while the Rolling Stones will play there in April.

Before the Raiders built their stadium, Las Vegas lacked a modern stadium close to the Strip. Since Allegiant was built, Sin City has become a popular spot for the biggest stars to play multiple nights because their fans travel and make a weekend out of seeing the band or solo performer.

Billy Joel and Sting, arguably two of the biggest music acts of all time, will be playing Allegiant in Nov. as part of their "One-Night-Only" tour. The co-headliners will play the stadium on Nov. 9 with tickets going on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. PT.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Feb. 1 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. Raiders presales will begin Monday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. PT. Billy Joel and Sting fan club members will have access to presales beginning Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. PT.

The show marks Sting's return to Las Vegas after his multi-year residency at Caesars Colosseum which ended in 2023. Joel sold out Allegiant Stadium in Feb 2022.

Justin Timberlake coming to the Las Vegas Strip

A younger music icon, Justin Timberlake will bring his upcoming world tour to Las Vegas as well. His "Forget Tomorrow World Tour" will stop at T-Mobile Arena, a venue at the heart of the action on the Strip, on May 10.

"Fans can expect to hear songs from his forthcoming new album 'Everything I Thought It Was,' his latest single “Selfish” out now, and everyone’s favorite hits. Written by Timberlake, Louis Bell (Taylor Swift, Post Malone), Cirkut (Maroon 5, The Weeknd), Theron Thomas, Amy Allen and produced by Timberlake, Louis Bell, and Cirkut, “Selfish” is the first taste of solo music from Justin since his 2018 'Man of the Woods' record," Live Nation shared in a press release.

Tickets for the Las Vegas show, as well as all North American shows. will be available starting with a fan club presale beginning on Monday, January 29. Existing Fan Club members will receive a unique code via email for access to purchase tickets. The general onsale begins Friday, February 2 at 10 am local time.