Stock Market Today: Stocks turn higher as Fed inflation gauge eases: Intel slumps

Check back for updates throughout the trading day

U.S. stocks edged modestly higher Friday, potentially extending a run of five consecutive record high closes on Wall Street, as investors reacted to a key inflation reading that could cement the market's case for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts later in the year.

Updated at 9:45 AM EST

Higher, kind of

Stocks are modestly higher at the open, but with a bump higher in Treasury yields, market could struggle to hold these gains throughout the Friday session.

The S&P 500 is up just 1 point, while the Dow is up 35 and the Nasdaq down around 18 points following another series of inflation figures that suggest the Fed's price stability fight is coming to an end.

"The improving inflation trajectory is improving, giving the Fed leeway to cut rates this year," said LPL Financial's chief economist Jeffrey Roach. "However, the Fed has further work to do and should not be tempted to declare 'mission accomplished'.

Updated at 8:59 AM EST

More Fed runway

The Federal Reserve's favorite inflation gauge extended its decline closer to the central bank's 'nirvana' target, dipping below the 3% mark last month to the slowest pace since the spring of 2021.

A bigger-than-expected jump in consumer spending muted some of the data's impact, as did modest month-on-month increases for both the headline and core readings, but the overall trajectory is clearly pointing to muted inflation pressures over the back half of the year.

S&P 500 futures turned higher following the data release, and now suggest a modest 4 point gain, while those tied to the Dow are calling the average around 11 points higher. Intel's slump will still keep the Nasdaq in the red.

Related: Fed inflation gauge dips below 3%, but spending jump eases bets on interest-rate cuts

Updated at 8:20 AM EST

Intel crunch

Intel (INTC) - Get Free Report shares are the leading pre-market decline Friday following last night's solid fourth quarter earnings that were clouded by a muted outlook and a lagging strategy to capture new AI investment.

Intel shares, which have risen more than 44% over the past six month amid the long-running turnaround under CEO Pat Gelsinger, were marked 9.2% lower at $44.92 each.

Related: Intel slumps as muted outlook highlights AI gap with rivals Nvidia and AMD

Stock Market Today

Stocks ended the Thursday session on another high note, with the S&P 500 recording its fifth consecutive record close to take the benchmark's 2024 gain past 2%, as a better-than-expected reading of fourth-quarter GDP growth, powered by a surge in consumer spending, led the session's bullish sentiment.

At the same time a modest uptick in weekly jobless claims and a steady auction of $61 billion in new 7-year notes put downward pressure on Treasury yields and added to the afternoon's late gains.

Benchmark 10-year note were last seen trading at 4.124%, with 2-year notes pegged at 4.31%. The dollar index slipped 0.3% against a basket of its global peers to 103.274.

Wall Street could snap its run of five consecutive record closes on Friday. Mario Tama&solGetty Images

Following a busy week of mixed corporate earnings, which included a big miss from Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report that lopped more than $80 billion from its market value, investors are likely to shift focus to the macro issues Friday with the release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.

The PCE Price Index, slated for release at 8:30 am Eastern Time, is likely to show a modest uptick in monthly price pressures, with both the headline and core rates easing on an annualized basis that would provide further evidence inflation is moving convincingly toward the Fed's 2% target.

Beyond macro, several earnings-lead stock stories will also be keenly tracked on Wall Street, including Intel (INTC) - Get Free Report, which slumped nearly 11% following a disappointing 2024 outlook that casts doubt on its long-delayed comeback.

Visa (V) - Get Free Report shares are active, falling 3.2% after its stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. The credit-card stalwart issued a muted near-term outlook tied to a modest slowdown in spending linked to extreme cold weather.

Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Free Report, American Express (AXP) - Get Free Report and Colgate-Palmolive (CL) - Get Free Report are all set to report December-quarter earnings prior to the opening bell.

Heading into the start of trading on Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the S&P 500 are primed for a 1 point opening bell dip while those linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are looking at a 3 point bump.

The tech-focused Nasdaq, meanwhile, is called 45 points lower.

In overseas markets, strong gains in the luxury-goods sector, as well as the follow-on from a dovish rate decision from the European Central Bank, helped lift Europe's Stoxx 600 to a two-year high Friday, with the benchmark last trading 0.88% higher on the session.

Overnight in Asia, however, stocks turned lower amid ongoing selling in the tech sector and profit-taking following a week of rare gains. The regionwide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark slipped 0.35% into the close of trading while the Nikkei ended 1.34% lower in Tokyo.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024