People are ditching their Yetis and Stanleys for this Owala water bottle — and now you can get it for just $21

Whether you’re team Stanley, Yeti, or even Hydro Flask, you don't have to limit yourself to one brand when there are a plethora of options available that are just as good. That includes Amazon’s no. 1 bestselling insulated bottle—the Owala FreeSip—which is now on a steep discount.

Just like its Yeti and Stanley counterparts, the Owala is a fully insulated stainless steel water bottle that comes with a leakproof lid and an integrated straw for effortless hydrating. Sweetening it further is a 24% discount on its 24-ounce size, bringing it down to just $21.

While the bottle has gained thousands of fans and recent viral fame (the #owala tag has over 238 million views on TikTok), Amazon shoppers have purchased the Owala over 7,000 times in the last month, and it currently has more than 27,000 five-star ratings.

Owala FreeSip Insulated Water Bottle, From $21 (was $28) at Amazon

“My emotional support bottle!,” began one shopper review. “The bottle is well-designed and easy to use. The FreeSip lid allows me to drink from the bottle without having to tilt my head back, which is great for when I'm driving or working at my desk.”

Central to the Owala FreeSip is the lid: When locked, it’s fully leakproof, so even if it topples, you won’t be left with a mess to clean up. When opened with just the press of a button, it reveals the FreeSip Spout that lets you either sip through the built-in straw or take a few big swigs from the wider spout.

One shopper who ditched both Yeti and Stanley for three separate Owala bottles loves the spout, writing, “Normally I use the built-in straw, but there are times I’ve just wanted to chug water and their spout allows me to do both.”

That same shopper continued, “After years of owning Yeti bottles, I switched to this bottle mostly because my daughter told me about it. What I found is that it’s the best designed of all the ones out there.”

Whether you’re tired of your go-to water bottle or simply curious about the internet-famous Owala, we’d give the Owala FreeSip a chance.