Nike bringing back iconic shoe after nearly 50 years

In the fashion world, there are a few hard and fast rules that everybody seems to accept.

First, you will likely dislike a trend before inevitably getting on board (think: track suits, mom jeans, and yes, even Crocs).

Second: if a celebrity wears it, no matter how outlandish, it will likely catch on. Just think about the amount of young women you've seen wearing "dad" sneakers a la the Kardashians or slicked back buns and narrow sunglasses as Hailey Bieber does.

And third, if a trend has finally died and gone out of style. Just wait a few years. It will be back.

This third trend seems to be rapidly accelerating in the age of social media. Whereas previously it may have taken some 30-40 odd years for a trend to finally come back around (it wasn't until I was in college in the 2010s that styles from the 80s, like neon colors and spandex, finally began to reappear), nowadays, trends start to come and go faster. It seems like just yesterday we had killed low rise jeans, bucket hats, and cherry cola lips. Now, they're back and better than ever.

This breakneck pace can be both exhilarating and exhausting, particularly if you work as a designer in the fashion space.

Nike brings back an old favorite

Luckily for Nike (NKE) - Get Free Report, its main job is to focus on footwear and leave the butterfly clips and blue eyeshadow to the others.

Vintage footwear is having something of a moment. Adidas (ADDDF) - Get Free Report has seen the meteoric rise of its beloved old Samba sneakers, once popular among the European football crowd in the mid 20th century. Now, they're the "it" sneaker that every blogger, celebrity and influencer is wearing down fifth avenue. Usually with a denim skirt.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High tops are also highly popular -- even better if they're the platform version for an extra grunge appeal.

Everything from gum soles to chunky boots are back, and now Nike is getting in on the action.

The footwear giant recently announced it's bringing back the popular Nike Field General 82, once worn and popularized by NFL stars like Archie Manning. The sneaker, which features a black swoosh and signature red swoosh saw increasing popularity in the 1980s; Nike even ran a campaign featuring quarterbacks like Jim Plunkett, Dan Fouts, Jim Zorn, Bert Jones, Marc Wilson, Vince Evans, and Eric Hipple all donning the look.

Nike reintroduces the Field General 82 in its OG White/Red colorway 🏈



🗓️ 02/29/24 pic.twitter.com/j6GTazIg0b — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) January 22, 2024

Nike plans to bring back its "White" model, which is made of of white leather with the signature bright red Nike swoosh and a low-rise look. It will come in a vintage shoe box, indicating Nike is leaning in to the old school craze. Many fashion analysts are already comparing the Field General 82 to Adidas' Samba.

Nike hasn't released an official date for its re-release, though it's expected to hit shelves sometime in February. The sneaker will retail for $100 and will be available for purchase worldwide.