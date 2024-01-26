Catch 22 — Day 13: Woman wanted for violating probation on drug charges

It’s Day 13 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Renee Blair.



In August 2022 Blair was a suspect in a shoplifting case at the Safeway in Cottonwood. During the investigation officers located 14 grams of methamphetamine, more than 100 fentanyl pills and various items of drug paraphernalia. Blair was found guilty of these offenses in February 2023. She was placed on standard probation for a period of seven years.

Blair has failed to comply with the terms and conditions of her probation, and a warrant with nationwide extradition has been issued. Blair had a prior address in the Prescott area and has relatives in Desert Hot Springs, California.

Blair is 32 years old, 5-feet-7 160 pounds. She has a tattoo of a heart on the left side of her neck.

If you provide information that leads to Blair’s arrest, you could earn a $1,000 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.