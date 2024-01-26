AI’s biggest risk will be on full display during the 2024 election

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Yavapai County delinquent tax lien sale Feb. 13 New PUSD monthly Challenge Coins reward faculty, staff for ‘going above and beyond’ AG Mayes: IRS cannot force families to pay federal tax on state rebates $35K high school library upgrade part of PUSD Educational Foundation gift Author Leo Banks to speak at Prescott Corral of Westerners meeting Prescott Valley community members can voice concerns at event Jan. 28 Level 3 Sex Offender notification: Joshua Eugene Rush, Prescott Affordable Care Act enrollment hit record highs in Arizona, U.S. in 2023 Catch 22 — Day 12: Man wanted for probation violation following aggravated assault conviction Prescott City Council approves moving forward with grant application for workforce housing plan

Subscribe Now
Friday, Jan. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

AI’s biggest risk will be on full display during the 2024 election

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: January 26, 2024 11 a.m.

As artificial intelligence continues to grow, so do the calls to regulate the technology. Despite its potential for positive, numerous experts and legislators are raising concerns about the possible risks. Ian Bremmer, president and founder of The Eurasia Group joined TheStreet to talk about the inherent risks of ungoverned AI as we head into the 2024 election.

Full Video Transcript Below:

SARA SILVERSTEIN: What's the biggest short term risk for ungoverned AI?

IAN BREMMER: You know, I'm a huge enthusiast when it comes for AI, I believe that the level of productivity is extraordinary and the technology is moving very fast. You're going to see it used in every sector, in every company, and therefore you're not going to have really powerful companies and powerful individuals trying to stop it, which is what usually happens with the technological revolution. You get, you know, post-carbon energy and then all the coal and the oil people try to stop it, try to lobby against it. That's not happening in AI. So it's going to actually lead to a much bigger upside than people expect much faster. But technology is moving much faster than the ability to govern it. And that means that the negative externalities, which one would expect from such a transformative technology, are going to happen very quickly. And they aren't going to be contained or constrained. 

What kind of negative externalities? Well, one obvious one is deepfakes and artificial intelligence used for disinformation. So, you know, in an election like the United states, where so much is at stake, where people are so angry with us, so much chaos that could come, we're moving from disinformation to AI driven disinformation. That's a very significant disruptive risk. Then there's also the question of what bad actors can do to just blow things up. So you use AI to code. It's very impressive. Use AI to create malware that's very dangerous and costly. Use AI to create vaccines. We love that. That actually got us out of COVID a lot faster than we otherwise would have been. Use AI to create new viruses and new diseases. We don't like that so much. And as you have these new incredible AI tools that are rolling out that everyone has access to, some of which are open source, and they will be used not just for productive purposes, but also by tinkerers and by bad actors. This is the first year we're going to start to see the negative impact of that more broadly. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: