You can score a $19 flight on this airline's new routes

Ahead of the busy 2024 summer travel period, airlines have been competing with one another to offer new routes to both major cities and out-of-the-way destinations.

United Airlines (UAL) - Get Free Report has recently made a big push to serve smaller European cities like Faro and Malaga while American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report cracked down on its efforts to turn Dallas into its hub with 30 new flights to the city from different parts of the country.

Related: Another airline is squeezing out competition in a hot market

The latest airline to announce a major route expansion is the Denver-based budget airline Frontier Airlines (FRON) - Get Free Report. Earlier this week, the airline announced that it would be launching 38 new flights to cities such as New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles and Minneapolis.

Frontier commits to 'massive expansion of our operation from coast to coast'

Some of the specific routes include a new flight to Atlanta from Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport that will run four times a week and daily service to Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport from LAX. Both flights are slated to start on April 10 while some flights, such as the four-times-a-week route between Dallas and Nashville, will begin later in the month.

More Travel:

The expansion also includes a twice-weekly international flight between Dallas-Fort Worth and Mexico's Puerto Vallarta International Airport. Just like several of its competitors, Frontier has also set serious sights on Puerto Rico with new flights to San Juan launched from mainland cities such as Charlotte as well nearby Caribbean islands like Saint Martin and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The new flight from San Juan to Saint Martin's Princess Juliana International Airport (SJU) will start on June 2 and run twice a week while the flight from San Juan to Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in St. Croix will run three times per week.

“This is a massive expansion of our operation from coast to coast and internationally as part of our focus on growing in underserved and overpriced routes," Josh Flyr, Frontier's VP Of Network And Operations Design, said in a statement. "More destinations and greater frequency means a larger number of consumers will soon be able to enjoy Frontier's convenient, affordable 'Low Fares Done Right.'"

Here is how you can score that $19 flight (you have to act fast)

To celebrate the new routes, Frontier is launching what it calls a "mega sale" in which those who commit to travel in the spring or summer can score a $19 flight by booking before the end of Jan. 30.

One does not need any promo codes and can simply search for the flights one wants to take on Frontier's website. This lowest fare will only be available for one-way tickets between certain nearby cities while the slashed rates as a whole are available for travel from Monday to Thursday and Saturday (Friday and Sunday travel is not part of the promotion) along with certain blackout dates during the most popular weekends.

The low fares one sees also do not include any checked baggage or seat selection but Frontier said that any "upgrades to Premium extra-legroom Stretch seating start[s] at $19 per passenger per flight segment.”

SEE THE FULL LIST OF NEW ROUTES AND BLACKOUT DATES HERE.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024