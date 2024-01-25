Yavapai County delinquent tax lien sale Feb. 13

Every February on the second Tuesday, thousands of tax liens resulting from unpaid property taxes go up for sale by the Yavapai County treasurer.

This year, there will be 2,455 properties as part of the online auction, which is slated for Feb. 13. (The list is published Friday, Jan. 26, in The Daily Courier’s legal notices, pages 4B-11B.)

The 2024 total is up from 2023’s 2,275; in 2022 it was 2,236 liens; in 2021 it was 2,786; 2020 was 2,987; and 2019 saw 3,052.

The number of lien properties was generally trending downward recently, but more so from the end of the Great Recession that started in 2008 and through the early 2010s.

“When these tax certificates don’t sell at auction, they’re basically languishing as unpaid taxes,” Yavapai County Treasurer Chip Davis said, adding that the county then deeds them to state, which allows the Board of Supervisors to sell them, “which creates that trend downward.”

Davis said his department annually lists for-sale-by-auction the liens that have been placed on properties with delinquent taxes. A lien is a legal claim on property to satisfy a debt or obligation. When people bid on and buy the liens through the Yavapai County Treasurer Office’s auction, they are getting the lien, not the property.

Davis said interest rates are a big factor on both sides. In this year’s Feb. 13 auction, liens resulting from delinquent taxes will be up for sale. Before properties are listed in the lien sale, he said, owners receive a number of notices to alert them to the unpaid taxes.

“We also let people know when a lien is due to expire,” he said. “If you hold one for 10 years it expires; if someone holds one that long, then it is no longer a good investment.”

The Feb. 13 tax sale is an online auction at yavapai.arizonataxsale.com. General information is available on the county treasurer’s website at https://yavapaiaz.gov/treasurer/Treasurers-Back-Tax-Sale.

After purchasing a lien, the successful bidder must hold onto it for at least three years. At that point, if the property owner has not paid off the lien, the lien holder would then be able to file a lawsuit to foreclose on the property and get ownership.

Typically, about 100 of the tax liens ultimately result in the foreclosure procedure.

The auction involves proxy bids, in which auction participants enter their lowest acceptable bid for a certificate, with auction participants placing a proxy bid for an interest rate.

A deposit is required in the amount of $25 or 10% of the certificate face, whichever is greater.

“I still think it’s a great investment for folks not wanting the zero-percent (interest) coming out of the banks,” Davis added.