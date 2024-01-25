Why the Netflix & WWE deal is bad news for ESPN

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott City Council approves moving forward with grant application for workforce housing plan HUSD to vote on district reconfiguration plan Feb. 27 Arizona GOP boss quits after leaked tape shows him floating a job for Kari Lake to skip Senate race Survey: Prescott residents feel safe, value natural environment MatForce to offer free parenting classes beginning Jan. 30 Catch 22 — Day 11: Man wanted for probation violation on pandering charges Joel Hughes, subject of Catch 22 Day 8, captured Catch 22 Day 6 fugitive Armando Juan Gamez now in custody Breaking: Prescott Valley Police on scene of multi-vehicle accident near Valley View Drive Lab-made food cannot be called ‘meat’ or ‘poultry’ Arizona House committee votes

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Jan. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Why the Netflix & WWE deal is bad news for ESPN

Colin Salao
Originally Published: January 25, 2024 6:12 p.m.

The Netflix and WWE deal doesn't bode well for ESPN, at least according to popular sports business commentator Joe Pompliano.

Pompliano spoke on his podcast, "The Joe Pomp Show," on Thursday morning and recapped the $5 billion deal between Netflix and TKO Holdings Corp. that will air WWE's flagship "Raw" program exclusively on Netflix.

He said that this deal — being Netlflix's first dip into live sports entertainment — will have a massive effect on the entire industry, but singled out ESPN as the one who might feel the worst of it.

Related: Netflix CEO's explanation for why it choose the WWE as its first live sports property is intriguing

"The rise of alternative content platforms has made it increasingly apparent that ESPN future revolves around live sports rights," Pompliano said. "But the addition of Netflix has a bidder to the live sports rights ecosystem makes that business model more challenging."

Netflix, whose stock is up around 15% since its Q4 earnings call on Tuesday, now joins Amazon, Apple, and Google as some of the companies who are bidding for live sports rights. And those companies all have deep pockets.

"These companies have cash flowing products that aren't relied on, or in the case of Netflix, actually benefit from decaying cable bundles," Pompliano said. "They will continue to bid higher and higher for these sports rights using the cash on their balance sheets as a wedge to transfer people from money losing products to their higher margin core competencies like Amazon Prime and Apple services."

Pompliano added that ESPN likely even knows this, and it's why the company has openly announced that it is looking for a strategic partner.

"[Disney and ESPN] see the writing on the wall," Pompliano said. "They know things can get ugly, and if they aren't already scared of these tech conglomerates, they should be. These companies have significantly more financial firepower, and they will only get more aggressive."

Pompliano — who has amassed over 500,000 followers on X, formerly Twitter, and nearly 100,000 subscribers on YouTube — also said that he's not the only sports business mind who is thinking this way.

"I along with many others have been talking about it for years," Pompliano said. 

To his point, another sports business writer, Darren Rovell, tweeted after the deal was announced and said that ESPN's parent company Disney should be "scared as hell."

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: