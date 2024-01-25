OFFERS
Thursday, Jan. 25
Tesla Bulls In For a Cold Winter - The Rebel's Edge

Market Rebellion
Originally Published: January 25, 2024 7:25 p.m.

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Tesla's terrible quarter, Humana's shockingly bad guidance, Paramount considering mergers, and IBM with a big beat. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about Jim Harbaugh taking the head coach position with the Chargers, and which the remaining available NFL HC jobs is best. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com

