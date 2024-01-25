Target adds 1,000 new products shoppers have been begging for

It's becoming increasingly tougher to be a large retailer these days.

For one, almost everyone is held to the same standard as Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report, which in many cases offers same-day delivery and millions of products at reasonable prices.

Just trying to match that kind of breakneck pace is enough to bankrupt some retailers.

But there are other consumer demands unrelated to speed and selection.

For instance, nearly every retailer now has a rewards program, and unless yours is compelling enough to join, customers may be hesitant to fork over yet another email address, phone number and slot in their wallet to hold a loyalty card.

Target bulks up on popular new items

Unless, of course, they shop at you frequently. Such is the case with Target (TGT) - Get Free Report, one of the most popular big box stores in the U.S.

With the average shopper making at least 1.6 trips to a store per week, Target stands to gain a lot of this foot traffic as it offers many of life's essentials, from groceries to electronics.

A customer walks by a display of holiday cards at a Target store on Dec. 14, 2023 in Daly City, Calif. Justin Sullivan&solGetty Images

But consumer taste is fickle, and it's not necessarily enough to offer everyday products at competitive prices. Especially at a store like Target, which is prized by shoppers for upselling them on novel items they never knew they needed.

And it's clear from its most recent change up that Target is well-aware of its reputation as a haven for discovery. On Wednesday, the major retailer announced it will be adding over 1,000 health and personal care-related products to its inventory in an effort to capitalize on a growing wellness trend.

Examples of some of these products include:

Supplements or vitamins

Hydration enhancers

Skincare

Functional (healthier) beverages

Colorful fitness outfits

Water bottles

Exercise equipment

Scents

Protein bars

Skin and hair care

Before the pandemic in 2019, the wellness industry was valued at approximately $4.9 billion worldwide. Less than five years later, however, that industry has added almost a full billion; wellness is now valued at about $5.6 billion as of late 2023.

Some of this may have been popularized by wellness influencers and celebrities. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has her own line of personal care products called Goop, which routinely makes headlines for its wacky and expensive products like super-powders and at home laser treatments. Kourtney Kardashian also recently released her own line of supplements and vitamins called Lemme. Target will stock items from both of these celebrity brands.

"Wellness has been redefined to encompass a more holistic way of living — and it's also different for every person," Target executive vice president Rick Gomez said. "That's why Target is delivering like no other retailer, offering guests the ultimate destination to support their wellness journey, whether that's enjoying a non-alcoholic beverage from Sechey or stocking up on Bloom to get their daily greens. We're making it fun and easy for our guests to discover new products at a great value, with more than 1,000 new wellness products, starting at just $1.99."

Another booming industry is beauty and skincare, thanks largely to social media apps like TikTok which are teaching audiences the importance of self-care and presentability at record young ages.

In 2023 Target added thousands of beauty products to its shelves to keep up with demand -- most of which were under $10. It also has been opening hundreds of Ulta (ULTA) - Get Free Report beauty shops within its stores. Its ultimate plan is to heave nearly 800 shoppable Ultas within Target.