Porsche's fast, new EV is a very powerful wake up call for Tesla

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott City Council approves moving forward with grant application for workforce housing plan HUSD to vote on district reconfiguration plan Feb. 27 Arizona GOP boss quits after leaked tape shows him floating a job for Kari Lake to skip Senate race Survey: Prescott residents feel safe, value natural environment MatForce to offer free parenting classes beginning Jan. 30 Catch 22 — Day 11: Man wanted for probation violation on pandering charges Joel Hughes, subject of Catch 22 Day 8, captured Catch 22 Day 6 fugitive Armando Juan Gamez now in custody Breaking: Prescott Valley Police on scene of multi-vehicle accident near Valley View Drive Lab-made food cannot be called ‘meat’ or ‘poultry’ Arizona House committee votes

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Jan. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Porsche's fast, new EV is a very powerful wake up call for Tesla

James Ochoa
Originally Published: January 25, 2024 5:59 p.m.

Elon Musk's Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Free Report may offer the Model Y performance to customers looking for something a bit faster than the run-of-the-mill EV, but it may not be enough to perform against Porsche's new machine.

Related: Tesla's earnings: Elon Musk insists weak results reflect massive new investments

The 2024 Porsche Macan 4 and Macan Turbo

Porsche

The performance luxury brand is taking a new direction with the all-new version of the compact Macan crossover SUV, transitioning from a gas-guzzling machine to an all-electric powerhouse.

On the outside, the new Macan is an evolution from the already good looks of the gas powered car. It features a distinct sporty "coupe"-style roofline, while it gets slightly bigger than the outgoing gas-powered car — growing about two inches longer, three inches higher and eight inches wider to give it a dominating footprint on the road.  

2024 Porsche Macan Turbo Interior

Porsche

View the 4 images of this gallery on the original article

The benefit of a bigger car on the outside is a bigger car on the inside. Passengers in the backseat can enjoy more legroom, while an additional 4.4 cubic feet of trunk space can be used to carry more of their stuff. As an added bonus of becoming an EV, the Macan gets a little 2.9 cubic feet of space in a little frunk under the hood. 

On the inside, tech is the name of the game. The Porsche features three screens for both the driver and front seat passenger dominating the dashboard. Athough Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard on the Macan, Porsche knows that drivers can be intimidated by too much screen. As a result, the new Macan features what Porsche calls a "minimalist mode," which turns off unnecessary displays for the driver to focus on the road. 

The party piece of the Porsche is its powertrain, where in lieu of gas power is two electric motors powered by an updated 100kWh 800-volt battery pack. In the standard Macan 4 model, it makes 402 horsepower, 479 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels, and is good for a 0-60 time of 4.9 seconds - slightly slower than the Tesla Model Y's 4.8 seconds. 

2024 Porsche Macan Turbo

Porsche

View the 4 images of this gallery on the original article

But the real powerhouse is in the appropriately named Macan Turbo, which makes 630 horsepower and 833 lb-ft of torque to push it to 0-60 in 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 161 mph - not only faster than the Model Y Performance, but faster around the track than Porsche's $183,000 911 GT3.

On the charging and electric range side, Porsche says the Macans are expected to feature a range of around 300 miles. Additionally, its battery management system will allow DC charging up to 270kW, which can charge the car from 10 to 80% in 21 minutes on the appropriate charger.

As a dedicated sports car manufacturer, Porsche has incorporated some additional features onto the EV Macan that make it worthy of the shield on its hood, including an advanced air suspension system, four wheel steering and a trick rear differential it calls Porsche Torque Vectoring to keep it moving in the corners. 

More Business of EVs:

Porsche says that the new Macan will start at an MSRP of $78,800 before delivery fees, while the high performance Macan Turbo model will begin at $105,300 before delivery fees. Orders can be processed at Porsche dealerships, but the marque expects the first deliveries to begin during the second half of 2024.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: