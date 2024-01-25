Obituary: Nancy D. Seaman

Nancy D. Seaman of Sunset, South Carolina, died at a nearby hospice facility on Jan. 20, 2024, after a long struggle with cancer. Nancy was a 20-year resident of Prescott, Arizona, and moved to South Carolina with her husband two years ago. Nancy was born on Jan. 25, 1945 in Vincennes, Indiana. She was the daughter of Velma G Dickinson and Dickinson. She and her husband, R. Clayton Seaman were married for 43 years.

Nancy lived a full life until her death at age 79. She started working as store manager and became a publications manger for the American Petroleum Institute. Later in life, she earned a paralegal degree (with honors) from the University of San Diego. For the last 25 years of her working life, she worked with her husband in his law firm concentrating on death penalty appellate litigation. Aside from her professional skills as a paralegal, Nancy was an avid tennis player. She played on several USTA teams representing Prescott. Additionally she served on the board of directors of the Prescott Area Tennis Association. She was also an outstanding chef, and an excellent artist.

Nancy is survived by her husband, R. Clayton Seaman Jr.; as well as family members Bradford E. Seaman and Debra M. Seaman of Greensboro, Georgia.

Funeral and mortuary services were provided by Mountain View, Funerals of Pickens, South Carolina. Private services and interment will take place at the convenience of the family. Nancy requested that flowers not be sent. Instead, she requested that mourners make extra contributions to their favorite charities to promote greater good in the world.

Information provided by the family.