Obituary: Mary Johanna (Albeck) Shaver

Mary Johanna (Albeck) Shaver, loving mother and wife, passed away peacefully on Dec. 31, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona. She was born in Sturgis, Michigan, in 1944 and moved to Arizona with her parents John and Rose Albeck, where she met her Prince Charming and life-long love Carl Shaver. They recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary in Prescott where, in 1962, they had eloped to the Prescott Court House when she was only 16 years old. The wedding was kept a secret due to fearing her strict Protestant parents would annul the marriage and the Christian high school she attended would have kicked her out. Her parents ended up loving that little Catholic boy, Carl.

Carl became an engineer and Mary a cardiac RN. They consider the years of raising their children the best days of their life together. They loved the great outdoors with camping, river rafting, dirt bike riding, hiking, etc. They designed and built their dream home in Prescott where they lived the good life surrounded by many close and dear friends that meant the world to them.

Mary is survived by her beloved Carl and her two sons, Galen and Ted, and loyal pet Sunshine.

A celebration of life is TBD. Mary was allergic to flowers and would appreciate donations in her honor be made to Yavapai Humane Society.

