Thursday, Jan. 25
Obituary: Jerry C. Hogan
January 19, 1942 - January 7, 2024

Originally Published: January 25, 2024 7:29 p.m.

Jerry went to be with the Lord on Jan. 7, 2024. He was born in Bellowfalls, Vermont. He was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Ruth Hogan; his wife of 57 years, Pat Hogan (Patty); brother, Robert Hogan; sister, Nancy Hogan; and granddaughter, Amy Sue.

Jerry was a Navy veteran stationed on the Kittyhawk off Vietnam, 1961 to 1966. He was a Camelback High School alumni. He loved hunting and fishing, especially with family and friends. He was a Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Beloved Uncle and Cousin and enjoyed many lifetime friends.

Jerry was a citizen of Chino Valley for 44 years; he moved here in 1979. He started Continental Coatings, his painting business, and was known and loved by many contractors. He was honest, funny and down to earth.

He had lived in Vermont, Alaska (salmon fishing with his father), California and Arizona before Jerry and Patty retired in Maui, Hawaii, for three years. Then they moved back to Arizona (El Mirage) until his wife’s passing on Oct. 15, 2020, then he returned to Chino Valley.

Jerry is survived by his sons, Bill Hogan and wife, Susan, and Jay Hogan and wife, Brandy, of Chino Valley, Arizona; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Jerry will always be remembered for loving his family and friends, always helping others. He was a Wonderful Man who will be missed by many.

Information provided by the family.

