Obituary: Jean Dunlap Winslow

Jean Dunlap Winslow passed away on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. She was born on Aug. 10, 1930, in Chicora, Pennsylvania, to Florence Belle (Nunamaker) and Elliot “Van” Dunlap.

Jean married the love of her life, Arthur Fulton Winslow, in August 1950.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Art. She is survived by her four children, Steve (Sheila) Winslow, Linda (Jim) Zimmerman, Mark Winslow, and Laurie (Brian) Tucek; six grandchildren, Jenny (Warren), Mike (Brittany), Adam, Katie (Adam), Emma (Jeremy) and Amber (Ivan); and four great-grandchildren, Jackson, Violet, Grayson and Arthur.

Art’s work in aerospace engineering brought the family to Phoenix, Arizona, in August 1969. Art and Jean retired and moved to Prescott, Arizona, in January 1993. They loved to travel, and took many cross country RV trips to visit friends and family.

Jean sang with Sweet Adelines in three different states — New Hampshire, New York and Arizona. The Scottsdale Chorus won the International Competition while she was a member, and one of her highlights was singing with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and traveling to Australia to perform as past champions.

After Art’s death in 1999, Jean started volunteering at the Prescott VA, where she volunteered for almost 20 years. She also served meals to the homeless in Granite Creek Park on Saturdays through a local organization, and helped support the Prescott Area Women’s Shelter through her Lydia Circle at the Prescott United Methodist Church.

In March 2019, she moved into Las Fuentes, where she enjoyed taking daily walks in the nearby park, and spending time with her beloved cat, Rosie.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at 2 p.m., in the Social Room at Las Fuentes, 1035 Scott Drive, Prescott, AZ 86301.

